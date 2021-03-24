Deforestation, deforestation, palm oil plantations associated with disease outbreaks





Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain

Deforestation, certain types of reforestation, and commercial palm plantations correlate with increased outbreaks of infectious diseases, Veterinary frontier.. This study shows how changes in forest coverage contribute to vector-borne diseases such as those carried by mosquitoes and mites, and zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19 that have jumped into humans from species. Provides the first global survey of possible possibilities. In particular, the expansion of palm oil plantations has responded to the significant increase in transmission of diseases by vectors.

“The actual exact ecological mechanism is not yet known, but we assume that plantations such as oil palm have been developed at the expense of natural forest areas and that reforestation is primarily monospecific. forest Dr. Serge Moran, the lead author who collaborates with the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) in France and Kasetsart University in Thailand, said, “It was made at the expense of grassland. Both land use changes are biodiversity. It is characterized by loss, and these simplified habitats favor animal reservoirs and disease carriers. “ Land use and outbreaks of illness Deforestation is generally widely recognized as having a negative impact on biodiversity, climate and human health.Brazil’s deforestation is already Malaria epidemicHowever, the global impact of deforestation and changes in forest coverage on human health and epidemics has not been studied in detail. To better understand these effects, Morand and his colleagues Forest cover Worldwide between 1990 and 2016. These results were then compared to local population densities and outbreaks of vector infections. Zoonotic diseases.. They also paid particular attention to reforestation and reforestation, including the conversion of natural grasslands and the abandonment of farmland. Some previous studies have argued that both plantations and palm oil plantations are likely to play a role in further spreading the disease vector. Examining past hypotheses, they found that both logging and afforestation were significantly correlated with disease outbreaks. They found a strong link between deforestation and epidemics (such as malaria and Ebola). Tropical countries Like Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia. In contrast, Temperate zone Like the United States, China and Europe have shown a clear link between afforestation activity and vector-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Their approach did not distinguish between different types of plantation activities, but found a significant increase in disease outbreaks in countries with expanding palm oil plantations. This was especially noticeable in the relatively few regions of China and Thailand. deforestation.. These areas appeared to be particularly susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika and yellow fever. Healthy forest for a healthy planet These results suggest that careful forest management is an important factor in preventing future epidemics. Commercial plantations, abandonment of land, and conversion of grasslands to forests are potentially harmful and do not replace the protection of existing forests in the world. “We hope that these results will help policy makers recognize that forests contribute to a healthy planet and people, and that governing bodies need to avoid grassland plantations and agricultural transformations. “I do,” says Morand. “We also want to encourage research on how healthy forests regulate disease. This is by considering the multifaceted values ​​of communities, climate change conservation and mitigation. It may help to better manage forests and plantations. ” 80% of Indonesian rainforests vulnerable to palm oil destruction are unprotected For more information:

Outbreaks of vector and zoonotic diseases, Serge Morand et al, are associated with changes in forest coverage and oil palm expansion on a global scale. Veterinary frontier (2021). DOI: 10.3389 / fvets.2021.661063

