Drinking strong coffee before exercising increases fat burning and promotes weight loss: Study





Key Point According to one study, drinking strong coffee at least 30 minutes before exercise can increase the rate of fat loss.

Researchers say that caffeine “increases maximal fatty acid formation during exercise, regardless of time of day.”

However, the results showed that this method was more effective for afternoon training than for morning sessions. According to a new study, drinking strong coffee before training can significantly increase fat loss. Caffeine (about 3 mg / kg, equivalent to strong coffee) increases the rate of fat burning when taken at least 30 minutes before aerobic exercise, according to researchers at the University of Granada (UGR) Department of Physiology. The study found that exercising in the afternoon was more effective than exercising in the morning when combined with coffee consumption. Studies published in Journal of International Society of Sports NutritionAims to investigate whether caffeine, an ergogenic substance that is widely consumed to improve physical fitness and stamina, actually increases oxidation or fat burning during exercise. “It’s common to recommend exercising on an empty stomach in the morning to increase fat oxidation, but it’s unclear whether this increase is due to morning exercise or not eating. Because of this, this recommendation may lack scientific evidence, for a longer period of time, “said Francisco José Amaro-Gahete, lead author of UGR’s Physiology Department. Press release On the university website. The researchers examined 15 men with an average age of 32 years for a one-month experiment. Participants completed four exercise tests at 7-day intervals, taking 3 mg / kg of caffeine or placebo at 8 am and 5 pm. The conditions prior to each exercise test were strictly standardized. Scientists controlled the time elapsed between meals and the number of stimulants consumed by participants prior to each training session. Through experimentation, it was found that taking caffeine 30 minutes before the aerobic exercise test “increases maximal fatty acid formation during exercise, regardless of time of day.” The results of the study showed that there was a significant difference in fat oxidation depending on the time of day when caffeine was ingested. Fat burning levels were higher in the afternoon training than in the morning. Caffeine helps promote fat loss during morning exercise sessions, but at a rate similar to that of afternoon training without caffeine. Researchers have concluded that a combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise at moderate intensity in the afternoon provides the best scenario for those who are aiming to lose a few pounds through physical exercise. Apart from promoting fat burning, research says coffee reduces risk Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, liver disease, Liver cancer.. A 2014 study Researchers led by researchers at Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) found that people who consume more than one cup of coffee a day are at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who do not. Found to be% lower. Photo: AFPTV / Bagus SARAGIH

