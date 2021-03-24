“Great Milestone”: Vaccination Clinic Preparing for Phase 4 | News

Enid, Oklahoma — The Oakwood Mall Vaccination Clinic is preparing for Phase 4 as the Oklahoma Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that COVID-19 vaccination will be available to anyone over the age of 16 starting next week.

From Monday, all Oklahoma people 16 years and older are eligible for vaccine, This is “monumental,” said Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning at OSDH.

“We are really looking forward to servicing Oklahoma, who wants a barrier-free vaccine,” Jackson said. “It feels like a great milestone.”

Oklahoma Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reid said on Tuesday morning that the move would give access to about 500,000 Oklahoma residents who were not in the previous three phases.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 16 and 17, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for ages 18 and older. Only Pfizer and Modana vaccines will be available at the Oakwood Mall Vaccination Clinic.

According to Jackson, next week’s bookings will start Wednesday afternoon and can be made online. www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/ Or call 211 and the clinic will run from 8am to noon Monday through Friday.

Jackson said the Department of Health can also help people get promises.

For Jackson, Phase 4 is a hit near the house.

“Personally, my husband is in Phase 4 … I’m excited just for friends and family who are ready to get it,” she said. “I didn’t know exactly when it would be open to anyone, and … it passed so fast.”

In the past few weeks since Phase 3 began, Jackson said supply and demand had reversed. Since the clinic first opened..

“Initially the supply was limited and the demand was very high … (now) there were enough vaccines for those who wanted it and it was delivered to many people.”

Jackson said a lot of spots are available this week and encourages unvaccinated Phase 3 people to come for the first vaccination this week.

Vaccination clinics will also be vaccinated this weekend and will be available for carry-on.

According to Jackson, the vaccination clinic administers about 30,000 vaccines.1,259,577 vaccines throughout the state Administered In total, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report from March 7th to 13th.

The report also states that as of March 15, 24.5% of people aged 16 and over and 61.5% of people aged 65 and over were initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, with 14.3% and 46.4% completing a series of vaccinations, respectively. Indicates that you are doing. vaccine.

Jackson said if anyone had any questions about the vaccine to reach out.

“If they feel hesitant, talk to their healthcare provider. If you have any questions or concerns, talk to them about the research we know and encourage them to take a shot. I want to, “she said. “The idea of ​​herd immunity is that it takes a lot of time for us to work together, so we ask everyone to take shots to help their neighbors.”

Daily updates

When Phase 4 was announced, the state reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, for a total of 435,634 and a 7-day moving average of 373.

The· CDC / NCHS Provisional DeathsBased on the death certificate, it was 7,728 on Tuesday, an increase of 24 from Monday. The CDC also showed that it was on Tuesday 4,242 confirmed deaths and 608 estimated deaths A total of 4,850, including 60 in the last 7 days.

up to date Weekly Epidemiology ReportAccording to OSDH, 3,631 cases were reported between March 7 and 13, 87 people died, a decrease of 15% and 47.9% from the previous week from February 28 to March 6, respectively.

State epidemiologist Joli Stone said in a statement last week that OSDH will make “many changes” to the COVID-19 data dashboard to “make a better representation of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data.”

All data on the dashboard is updated every Wednesday, including vaccinations, CDC, OSDH case study data, weekly epidemiological reports, COVID-19 risk level system, and vaccine data.