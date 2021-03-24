Connect with us

Health

“Great Milestone”: Vaccination Clinic Preparing for Phase 4 | News

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Enid, Oklahoma — The Oakwood Mall Vaccination Clinic is preparing for Phase 4 as the Oklahoma Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that COVID-19 vaccination will be available to anyone over the age of 16 starting next week.

Update: We are pleased to announce that all Oklahoma people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from March …

Contributor Oklahoma Health Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

From Monday, all Oklahoma people 16 years and older are eligible for vaccine, This is “monumental,” said Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning at OSDH.

“We are really looking forward to servicing Oklahoma, who wants a barrier-free vaccine,” Jackson said. “It feels like a great milestone.”

Oklahoma Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reid said on Tuesday morning that the move would give access to about 500,000 Oklahoma residents who were not in the previous three phases.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 16 and 17, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for ages 18 and older. Only Pfizer and Modana vaccines will be available at the Oakwood Mall Vaccination Clinic.

According to Jackson, next week’s bookings will start Wednesday afternoon and can be made online. www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/ Or call 211 and the clinic will run from 8am to noon Monday through Friday.

Jackson said the Department of Health can also help people get promises.

For Jackson, Phase 4 is a hit near the house.

“Personally, my husband is in Phase 4 … I’m excited just for friends and family who are ready to get it,” she said. “I didn’t know exactly when it would be open to anyone, and … it passed so fast.”

In the past few weeks since Phase 3 began, Jackson said supply and demand had reversed. Since the clinic first opened..

“Initially the supply was limited and the demand was very high … (now) there were enough vaccines for those who wanted it and it was delivered to many people.”

Jackson said a lot of spots are available this week and encourages unvaccinated Phase 3 people to come for the first vaccination this week.

Vaccination clinics will also be vaccinated this weekend and will be available for carry-on.

According to Jackson, the vaccination clinic administers about 30,000 vaccines.1,259,577 vaccines throughout the state Administered In total, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report from March 7th to 13th.

The report also states that as of March 15, 24.5% of people aged 16 and over and 61.5% of people aged 65 and over were initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, with 14.3% and 46.4% completing a series of vaccinations, respectively. Indicates that you are doing. vaccine.

Jackson said if anyone had any questions about the vaccine to reach out.

“If they feel hesitant, talk to their healthcare provider. If you have any questions or concerns, talk to them about the research we know and encourage them to take a shot. I want to, “she said. “The idea of ​​herd immunity is that it takes a lot of time for us to work together, so we ask everyone to take shots to help their neighbors.”

Daily updates

When Phase 4 was announced, the state reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, for a total of 435,634 and a 7-day moving average of 373.

The· CDC / NCHS Provisional DeathsBased on the death certificate, it was 7,728 on Tuesday, an increase of 24 from Monday. The CDC also showed that it was on Tuesday 4,242 confirmed deaths and 608 estimated deaths A total of 4,850, including 60 in the last 7 days.

up to date Weekly Epidemiology ReportAccording to OSDH, 3,631 cases were reported between March 7 and 13, 87 people died, a decrease of 15% and 47.9% from the previous week from February 28 to March 6, respectively.

State epidemiologist Joli Stone said in a statement last week that OSDH will make “many changes” to the COVID-19 data dashboard to “make a better representation of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data.”

All data on the dashboard is updated every Wednesday, including vaccinations, CDC, OSDH case study data, weekly epidemiological reports, COVID-19 risk level system, and vaccine data.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: