Being lonely in middle age can increase your risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

2 mins ago

Studies warn that loneliness in middle age can increase the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

  • Scientists examined data from cognitively “normal” adults in the United States
  • Lonely people between the ages of 45 and 64 are more likely to develop dementia
  • However, those who were only temporarily lonely had a lower risk
  • The reason for the findings remains unclear, but researchers hope that their research will help coordinate interventions to prevent loneliness.

A new study shows that continued loneliness in middle age can increase the risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers surveyed older people in the United States to see if they were persistently lonely between the ages of 45 and 64.

Their analysis revealed that those who felt lonely in middle age were more likely to develop dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

However, those who have recovered from loneliness appear to be even less likely to develop dementia than those who have never been lonely.

The reason for the findings remains unclear, but researchers hope that their research will help coordinate interventions to prevent loneliness.

Although loneliness is not currently listed as a clinical illness, studies have shown that it is associated with a variety of adverse health effects, including sleep problems, depression, and even stroke.

In this study, researchers at Boston University sought to understand whether loneliness could also affect the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The team examined data from cognitively “normal” adults from the Framingham Heart Study, which has been recruiting participants since 1948.

Specifically, the team investigated whether persistent loneliness more strongly predicts the future onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease than transient loneliness.

Several other factors were also taken into account, including age, gender, education, social networks, living alone, physical health, and genetic risk.

The findings show that people who are persistently lonely are at increased risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease after 18 years.

However, those who were lonely for a short period of time were actually at lower risk of developing either condition.

Dr. Wendy Kiu, a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at Boston University and the corresponding author of the study, explained: Onset of dementia. “

Researchers hope that the findings will raise hopes for those who may suffer from loneliness in the Covid-19 pandemic, but believe that this feeling can be overcome if the blockade is eased. I am.

The reason for the findings remains unclear, but raises concerns for millions of British people who admit loneliness.

What is dementia?Killer disease that robs victims of their memory

Dementia is a comprehensive term used to describe a variety of neurological disorders

Dementia is a comprehensive term used to describe a variety of neurological disorders

Global concerns

Dementia is a comprehensive term used to describe a series of progressive neuropathy (those that affect the brain) that affect memory, thinking, and behavior.

There are many types of dementia, of which Alzheimer’s disease is the most common.

Some people may have a combination of dementia types.

Regardless of the type diagnosed, each person experiences dementia in a unique way.

Dementia is a global concern, but it is most often seen in wealthy countries where people are very likely to live in old age.

How many people will be affected?

The Alzheimer’s Disease Association today reports that there are more than 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, of which more than 500,000 have Alzheimer’s disease.

By 2025, the number of people with dementia in the UK is estimated to exceed one million.

It is estimated that there are 5.5 million people with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. A similar rate is expected to rise over the next few years.

As a person grows older, so does the risk of developing dementia.

Although the diagnosis rate is improving, it is believed that many people with dementia have not yet been diagnosed.

Is there a cure?

Currently, there is no cure for dementia.

However, new drugs can slow the progression and, if detected early, can be a more effective treatment.

Source: Alzheimer’s Disease Association

