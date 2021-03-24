Being lonely in middle age can increase your risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

A new study shows that continued loneliness in middle age can increase the risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers surveyed older people in the United States to see if they were persistently lonely between the ages of 45 and 64.

Their analysis revealed that those who felt lonely in middle age were more likely to develop dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

However, those who have recovered from loneliness appear to be even less likely to develop dementia than those who have never been lonely.

The reason for the findings remains unclear, but researchers hope that their research will help coordinate interventions to prevent loneliness.

In 2018, Age UK reports that the number of people over the age of 50 suffering from loneliness is expected to reach 2 million by 2025/6. This is a 49% increase over 10 years, compared to about 1.4 million in July 2016. Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said: Therefore, for the NHS, unless we take action now.

Although loneliness is not currently listed as a clinical illness, studies have shown that it is associated with a variety of adverse health effects, including sleep problems, depression, and even stroke.

In this study, researchers at Boston University sought to understand whether loneliness could also affect the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The team examined data from cognitively “normal” adults from the Framingham Heart Study, which has been recruiting participants since 1948.

Specifically, the team investigated whether persistent loneliness more strongly predicts the future onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease than transient loneliness.

Several other factors were also taken into account, including age, gender, education, social networks, living alone, physical health, and genetic risk.

The findings show that people who are persistently lonely are at increased risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease after 18 years.

However, those who were lonely for a short period of time were actually at lower risk of developing either condition.

Dr. Wendy Kiu, a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at Boston University and the corresponding author of the study, explained: Onset of dementia. “

Researchers hope that the findings will raise hopes for those who may suffer from loneliness in the Covid-19 pandemic, but believe that this feeling can be overcome if the blockade is eased. I am.

The reason for the findings remains unclear, but raises concerns for millions of British people who admit loneliness.

