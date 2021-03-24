People previously vaccinated against the flu may be less severe with COVID-19 infection: Studies | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) According to a new study, people who were vaccinated against the flu during the last flu season were significantly less likely to test positive for COVID-19 infection when a pandemic occurred. The study also showed that people who tested positive for COVID-19 had fewer complications when vaccinated against the flu.Published in the journal American Journal of Infection Control. Researcher Hoffman, an associate professor at the University of Michigan, said: For this study, the research team included more than 27,000 patients who were tested for COVID-19 infection in mid-July 2020. Of the approximately 13,000 people vaccinated against influenza the previous year, 4% were COVID-19 positive. Of the 14,000 people who were not vaccinated against the flu, nearly 5% were COVID-19 positive. Relevance remained important after controlling other variables, including ethnicity, race, gender, age, body mass index, smoking status, and many comorbidities. Researchers found that people vaccinated against the flu were also significantly less likely to require hospitalization, but researchers found no significant difference in mortality between the two groups. did. “Patients receiving the flu vaccine may be more socially distant and follow the CDC guidelines, but the flu vaccine will fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he said. **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to headlines and text.

