Scientists discover that individual COVID-19 antibodies can last for decades





Key Point Studies show that COVID-19 antibodies can last for days or even decades.

In this study, scientists examined 164 COVID-19 patients for 6-9 months.

Researchers have created five categories based on the duration of antibody in an individual Scientists have found that antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 are declining at very different rates among individuals. These may last only a few days in some people, according to new studies suggesting that the severity of COVID-19 infection may be a decisive factor in sustaining protection against reinfection for longer. Yes, but for others it will continue to exist decades later. Was announced in Lancet microorganisms, Studies pointed out that patients with low levels of neutralizing antibodies may still be protected COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears If they have strong T cell immunity. “The important message from this study is that the lifespan of functionally neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 can vary significantly, and it is important to monitor this at the individual level,” the study said. Wang Linfa, the corresponding author of. Eure Calerto report. “This study may affect immune lifespan after vaccination, which will be part of our follow-up,” he added. Scientists, including scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, examined 164 COVID-19 patients in Singapore for 6-9 months. The patient’s blood was continuously analyzed for neutralizing antibodies against the virus. The data then procured were used to train machine learning algorithms to predict patient neutralizing antibody trajectories over time. From the analysis, researchers created five categories based on how long the antibody persisted in the individual. The first category, called the “negative” group, included individuals who had never developed detectable neutralizing antibodies. This group accounted for 11.6% of the participants. The second group, which makes up 26.8% of patients, is called the “rapid debilitating” group and showed different initial levels of rapidly debilitating antibodies. The third category, which accounted for 29% of participants, was called the “slow decline” group because these patients were positive for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 for up to six months. The fourth group, called the “persistent” group, made up 31.7% of patients and showed little change in antibody levels until 180 days. The last group, or “delayed response” group, covered only 1.8% of subjects and included subjects who showed a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies during the late convalescent period. The study’s co-author, David Lye of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NCID), emphasized the importance of public health and social measures in responding to an ongoing pandemic outbreak. “The presence of T-cell immunity provides the hope of longer-term protection, requiring more research and time to confirm epidemiological and clinical evidence,” the authors said. Scientists continue to think of strategies to overcome COVID-19, and we believe this study will be useful to policy makers. Due to the rapid decline of antibodies in some individuals, researchers believe that subsequent waves of infection may lead to reinfection. Scientists also added that if the immunity provided by the vaccine declines over time, vaccination may need to be given annually to prevent future outbreaks. “This study reminds us that all of us respond differently to infection and different people show different protective immune responses. Understanding the rationale for these differences is the construction of a better vaccine. “It helps,” said Professor Laurent Renia of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research of Singapore. * STAR) Infectious Disease Research Institute. The· CDC Antibodies are described as proteins produced by the individual’s immune system immediately after infection or vaccination. These proteins play a role in repelling infection and can protect against reinfection. Photo: National Institutes of Health / Handouts

..





