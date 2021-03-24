



We have a crew heading to the scene right now … we’ll get an update as soon as possible. Also break tonight — * All adults in Georgia are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine soon Our Dale Julin joins us from the newsroom with what we know now Do-Dale? Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spoke just a short time ago-and he has some good news that every Georgian over 16 can get a shot … starting Thursday .. Governor and state health officials say they are initially focused on protecting the elderly and other high-risk patients. Now … the governor says the three quarters of seniors have significant protection. The vaccine is working. State health officials have stated in the last 14 days … COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have fallen by 40% per cent. Now the governor says the time for everyone over the age of 16 to sign up and take a shot. “I just want to encourage everyone to be vaccinated. No doubt. We see this nationwide, but especially in the south, we see vaccination. This is a concern. People shouldn’t do that. A miracle, “the governor says he’ll get a shot this week …. with all adults over the age of 16 …. starting Thursday. Also, Breaking Tonight-Georgia reported it-* the first case of a new viral variant-first discovered in Brazil. It was found near a home in Georgia, Newton County, and Atlanta. The doctor said today … this highly contagious variant … may be more difficult to treat. According to experts-in some cases-this variant has re-infected people who have recovered from the coronavirus. Brazilian varieties follow British varieties … and are much more contagious than the predominant strains of American scientists, and are worried about more contagious varieties from South Africa. They can also reinfect people.Early studies show that current vaccines can protect against new mutants … but few

Georgia reports that the first case of a “very contagious” COVID-19 Brazilian mutant can lead to reinfection Brazilian variants are highly contagious and can reinfect those who have already recovered from the coronavirus. It is now in Peach County. Updated: March 24, 2021 7:24 am EDT

Video above: Expanded vaccine eligibility in Georgia Peach has identified the first case of a COVID-19 mutant found first in Brazil. The Brazilian mutant is highly contagious and can reinfect those who have already recovered from the coronavirus. From Wal-Mart to Walgreens: Method According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident was discovered in Newton County. This happens within 24 hours of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement of plans to extend vaccine eligibility to all in the state. The extension will take effect on Thursday. As of Monday, the Georgia Public Health Service detected 351 British variants and 15 South African variants. ‘Doctors say about variant surge Video Top: Vaccine Eligibility Expands in Georgia Peach has identified the first case of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in Brazil. Brazilian variants are highly contagious and can reinfect those who have already recovered from the coronavirus. From Walmart to Walgreens: How to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Georgia, South Carolina According to the incident, the incident was found in Newton County Atlanta Journal-Constitution.. This will take place within 24 hours of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement of plans to expand vaccine eligibility. Everyone in the state over 16 years old.. The extension will take effect on Thursday. As of Monday Georgia Public Health Service We detected 351 British variants and 15 South African variants. Below the video: “Put precautions in front of you,” doctors say about variant surges.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos