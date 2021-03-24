State health officials have warned of a British viral variant that is currently believed to be widespread in Minnesota.

Of these positive cases tested for variants, only 15% of those people reported traveling.

Health officials say they are telling them that the variant is becoming the dominant strain in Minnesota. They also said they were concerned about two other variants coming from California.

Dr. Fauci warns that the virus could surge in the United States

They say that all of these variants have been shown to be more contagious, and that’s why they’re worried about another possible spike.

“Now that these variants are widespread and it’s easier than ever for an infected person to pass COVID-19 to another susceptible person, it’s time to conclude the work we all started. “Dr. Linfield said.

Health officials say they know that people are tired and ready to end with the virus.

They said the “COVID-fatigue” they call it is real and there, but now it’s time to keep pushing.

They are Encourage Minnesota Wear masks and maintain social distance until more people are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the UK, which has spent most of the past year blocking, has recorded more than 126,000 virus-related deaths, the highest pandemic death in Europe and the world. But it’s one of the most expensive.