Drinking Water Benefits | INTEGRIS

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it millions of times. Drink plenty of water. Water is good for you. But how much is it? how often? Bottling or tapping? Is eight glasses a day a good goal or a build-up?

It’s entirely true that water is important to every part of your body. All systems in our body need it. Here are some of the things that water can help:

Thermoregulation

Brings oxygen and nutrients to your cells

Joint cushion

Rinse bacteria from the bladder

Keep you on a regular basis and don’t get constipated

Balance the electrolyte

Stabilize the heartbeat

Protection of tissues and organs

Helps keep blood pressure in the normal range

You are considered hydrated when you have given your body enough hydration for all of this to happen. If you become dehydrated or dehydrated, your system will not function properly.

Other benefits of a healthy water level are loss of appetite, better physical fitness during exercise, better energy levels and optimal brain function. Yes, sure. Drinking plenty of water will improve your brain function. Studies show that brain function can be impaired even with mild dehydration in the range of 1-3% weight loss.

Mild dehydration, ranging from 1-3%, can cause fatigue, anxiety, memory loss, poor concentration, and headaches. It doesn’t take long to get mildly dehydrated. For a person weighing 150 pounds, a 1-3% water loss corresponds to 1.5-4.5 pounds.

The CDC provides tips to help us drink more water.

Carry a water bottle and refill it all day long.

Freeze safe water bottles in some freezers. Take it to ice and cold water all day long.

Choose water over sweet drinks.

Choose water when eating out. You will save money and reduce calories.

Please drain water during meals.

Add lime or lemon wedges to the water. This improves the taste and helps you drink more water than usual.

Make sure your child is also getting enough water.

Dehydration can be sneaky. Older people may be at increased risk of dehydration for several reasons. They are likely to be taking medications that contribute to dehydration. Specifically, some medicines for blood pressure, heart disease, and kidney disease have a diuretic effect. This means that urination increases the amount of water and salt that your body excretes, which can lead to dehydration.For more information Elderly and dehydration..

Bottled or tap water?

This is primarily a matter of personal taste. Most tap water in the United States is safe to drink right from the tap.

From the Oklahoma City website: The Environmental Protection Agency limits the amount of pollutants in water provided by public systems to ensure safe drinking of tap water. Food and Drug Administration regulations limit pollutants in bottled beverage water to provide the same public health protection.

Some pollutants can cause color, taste, and odor problems in water, but they do not necessarily cause health concerns. More information on pollutants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800) 426-4791 or www.epa.gov/safewater.

How much should I consume?

The National Academy of Science and Technology Medicine has determined that the appropriate daily fluid intake is:

For men, about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of water per day

For women, about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of water per day.

These recommendations cover moisture from water, other beverages and foods. Usually, about 20% of daily fluid intake comes from food and the rest from drinks.

Foods with high hydration content are excellent tools in the hydration toolkit. For example, a cup of watermelon contains more than half the water. Bonus: It also contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Magnesium, and you can get just 46 calories per cup.

The food with the highest water content is modest cucumber. 96% of Kuke is water! This also results in surprisingly low calories. Put them in a salad or slice and soak in hummus or salsa.

Tomatoes have a water content that is only 1 percent behind that of cucumbers. With 95% water, these are another great option and an excellent source of vitamin A. Other foods that contain high levels of water are spinach (93%), mushrooms (92%), broccoli (90%) and Brussels sprouts (88%). ), Orange (86%), Apple (85%), Blueberry (84%). These foods are also rich in vitamins and fiber and low in calories. Great for throwing away and eating.

There are many ways to tell if your body needs more water. Here are some symptoms to keep in mind:

Mild to moderate dehydration

thirst

Muscle cramps

Do not urinate frequently

Dark yellow urine

headache

Thirst

Cool and dry skin

Severe dehydration

Fainting or actually fainting

dizzy

confusion

sleepiness

Irritable bowel

Rapid and shallow breathing

Fast heartbeat

Very dark yellow urine

Are you worried about drinking too much water?

Probably not. Drinking too much water is rarely a problem for healthy and nutritious adults. Athletes may drink too much water to prevent dehydration during prolonged or strenuous exercise. If you drink too much water, your kidneys will not be able to get rid of excess water. The sodium content of the blood is diluted. This is called hyponatremia and can be life-threatening.