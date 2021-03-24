Top scientists claim that the human penis is shrinking due to pollution





One of the world’s leading scientists argues that pollution can cause babies to be born with smaller penises. Dr. Shanna Swan is a well-known environmental and reproductive epidemiologist. She recently wrote a book linking the use of industrial chemicals in everyday products to smaller penises, lower sperm counts, and erectile dysfunction. Experts also A 2017 study investigating a dramatic decrease in sperm counts in men in Western Europe.. Dr. Swan said that the small penis and low sperm count are related to phthalates, a type of chemical found in plastic manufacturing parts that influences how hormone endocrine production is produced. I think.

According to her and other experts, these destructive factors can be transmitted via breast milk and can affect the baby when in utero. These destroyers have also been reported to cause all sorts of problems, including low IQ, preterm birth, low testosterone levels, and penis miniaturization. She writes: “Baby is already entering a world contaminated with chemicals because of the substances absorbed in the womb.”

Talk to InterceptDr. Swan also said that her study found that boys exposed to four different phthalates during the first semester had a short anogenital distance (AGD). This is the distance between the midpoint of the anus and the penis. She explained: “No one likes the term, so you can use contamination or gooch instead, but it’s basically the distance between the anus and the beginning of the genitals.

“And scientists have long recognized its importance. “Our study shows that chemicals containing diethylhexyl phthalate shorten AGD in men.” However, it is not just the size of a human male that is affected. Dr. Swan also discovered that pollution affects men’s libido. She continued: “Yes, we found a relationship between women’s phthalate levels and their sexual satisfaction. “And Chinese researchers have found that workers with high levels of bisphenol A (commonly known as BPA) in their blood are more likely to have sexual problems, including reduced desire. did.” Want to bring a little charm to your life every day with all the most exciting real-life stories, fashion and even sex tips? Well, we let you cover you with our amazing new hot topic newsletter-it will be dropped directly into your inbox around 7pm and you can unsubscribe at any time .. And sign up now to get the front row seats of our amazing new series in the lives of the next generation of daily stars. page 3 girl. You can sign up Here -You won’t regret it … The news came after a 2018 study by Italian scientists found that: Men can have a 0.5 inch smaller penis if their parents are exposed to the high levels of chemicals contained in a non-stick frying pan.. And it’s not just during pregnancy that these chemicals can be effective. Researchers have also discovered that they can also affect teenagers. Scientists have found that male penises raised at high levels of PFC are about 12.5% ​​shorter and 6.3% thinner than the average broke.

