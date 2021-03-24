Women under the age of 50 had worse long-term outcomes after admission to COVID-19

Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain



Women under the age of 50 and those who experienced severe illness had worse long-term outcomes after admission with COVID-19.

The first long-term follow-up data from the UK’s International Consortium for Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Diseases (ISARIC) Clinical Characteristics Protocol Study is available today as a preprint, and in almost all hospitalized adults, COVID- 19 I experienced ongoing symptoms more than 3 months after the onset of the infection.

This treatise was submitted to the Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE) meeting held on February 25, 2021.

According to a survey Adult woman Younger than 50 years were more likely to have worse long-term health outcomes compared to male and older study participants, even if they had no previous comorbidities. People with more severe acute illness in hospitals also showed the worst long-term outcomes than those who did not need oxygen. Overall, more than half of the participants reported that they did not fully recover 3 months after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

The study, co-led by the University of Glasgow with the University of Oxford, the University of Liverpool, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of London, in collaboration with the Global COVID-19 Follow-up Working Group of ISARICs, is the first in the UK to study persistent symptoms. It is the data of. Impact on daily function and quality of life 3-9 months after the onset of COVID-19.

The researchers followed 327 adults from 31 hospitals in the United Kingdom who were admitted between February 5, 2020 and October 5, 2020. Participants were followed for at least 3 months and up to 11 months to record their physical health. , And its impact on psychological health and quality of life.

Female participants under the age of 50 were one-fifth likely to report feeling fully recovered. In addition, they are twice as likely to report exacerbation of fatigue and seven times more likely to be short of breath, especially exacerbating memory, mobility, communication, as well as visual, auditory, self-related difficulties and new disorders. There was a high possibility of letting them. -After acute COVID-19 disease, care more than men of the same age.

Overall, 55% of participants reported that they did not feel a complete recovery. In addition, ongoing symptoms were reported by 93% of participants, malaise was the most common, 83% reported, followed by shortness of breath by 54% of people, and many had muscle aches and disabilities. I also experienced pleasure.

Dr. Janet Scott of the University of Glasgow-MRC Virus Research Center said: “Our study shows that survivors of COVID-19 have new disabilities, increased shortness of breath, and poor quality of life. These findings are also found in previously healthy young working-age adults. It was most common for young women.

“The fact that women under the age of 50 are the worst-performing group can have serious implications for pandemic policy decisions and vaccination strategies.”

“This study is important because it shows that people’s discharge does not mean they have recovered from COVID,” said Margaret O’Hara of LongCOVID Support, a longCOVID patient group. LongCOVID Support works closely with the research team. We created a questionnaire for this study and confirmed that the incidence of Long COVID was properly recorded.

“Ten tens of thousands of people using the Long COVID Online Support Forum are desperate for research that will help them regain their lives. Such research is the actual incidence of Long COVID and that of people. It’s important to understand the impact on our lives so that we can develop the right services to meet their needs. “

Louise Sigfrid of the ISARIC Global Support Center, University of Oxford, said: “This is an important first step towards a better understanding of Long COVID and is part of a broader and more harmonious international effort. Sister projects are underway in 15 countries in Europe, South America and Africa. Promote understanding of Long COVID and inform preventive strategies, intervention studies, and targeted support to improve outcomes, including identifying people at high risk of developing Long COVID in Asia and the Middle East. . “

Professor Calum Semple, a professor of pediatric health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a senior researcher at ISARIC 4C, said: This is an important first step in defining the range of Long COVID. It was found that working-age women were the most severely affected and continued to experience a variety of disability problems after discharge. “

Dr. Tom Drake, a clinical researcher at the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute, said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that COVID-19 has serious consequences for those who survive the disease. Our study found that young women were the most common. With the results of COVID-19. It is very important that living people receive the necessary and appropriate support. Governments in the UK and around the world need to consider how this will affect them. Long-term to find a cure for long-term COVID. And urgent research on funding. “

The paper “Long-term COVID for adults discharged from a UK hospital after COVID-19: a prospective multicenter cohort study using the ISARIC WHO clinical characterization protocol” is available at MedRxiv.

