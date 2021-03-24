Health
Research reveals the complex effects of pandemics on people with dementia and their families
COVID-19 is particularly challenging for people with dementia, their families and caregivers, Alzheimer’s Disease Journal..
The study reveals the complex impact of a pandemic on more than 400 people in this British Columbia community and identifies their unique needs.
Dr. Julie Robilard, lead author of the study and assistant professor of neurology at UBC School of Medicine, dementia And their caregivers, and how this job is already being used to notify BC’s services and resources
How did the pandemic affect the physical and mental health of people with dementia?
Social distance regulations and other precautions make people with dementia more restricted, trapped inside the house, go out to get groceries, participate in regular medical services, and stay at home. We have found that we do not have the opportunity to receive care support or access to community networks — all of which have a negative impact on health.
I also heard from this community that they are experiencing high levels of stress and loneliness. Compared to before the pandemic, most (83%) reported feeling more isolated. Participants reported that they were engaged in various activities to manage stress, such as walking around the neighborhood and talking with friends and family, but these activities were sufficient to manage stress. Less than half felt it was there.
What were the main concerns of family members and caregivers?
Almost all caregivers we surveyed have shown that they are unable to visit those who are long-term caregivers. Palliative care It was a big concern.
I also heard that it is difficult to change the level of care. Many caregivers experienced a decline in home care support and were worried that outside care staff could bring the virus home.
What improvements do you need to help people with dementia, their families and caregivers during this time?
First and foremost, we need to ensure that people with dementia and their caregivers receive up-to-date, clear and useful resources on how to manage the pandemic and the challenges it poses to this community.
As many care and support services are moving to online formats, it is also important for people with dementia and their caregivers to get the most out of what the technology can offer. The majority of participants in our study have shown that they are already using technologies such as mobile phones and tablets to connect with others, but many experience technical problems. Therefore, it may be beneficial to raise awareness about dementia-friendly solutions.
Finally, having people with dementia and their caregivers participate in a broad discussion of how to manage a pandemic as a society ensures that their specific needs and concerns are addressed.
How are the findings used?
The research partner, the Alzheimer’s Association of British Columbia, has already implemented the findings on the content and provision of services.
Based on research feedback that captures the living experiences of people with dementia and their caregivers, society is now offering programs for the dementia community online in the most user-friendly way possible. It makes it easier for people to access the program with confidence and communicates more often with people affected by dementia.
Society has also developed online resources and webins to address topics that have been identified as of greatest concern to people with dementia and their caregivers: navigating long-term care visits, providing home care, and. management caregiver stress.
Impact of the pandemic on people living with dementia and their care partners: Mallory T. Tam et al. Analysis of 417 live experience reports, Alzheimer’s Disease Journal (2021). DOI: 10.3233 / JAD-201114
Provided by
University of British Columbia
Quote: According to a survey, people with dementia and their families (2021) obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-survey-uncovers-pandemic-complex-impact.html on March 24, 2021. The complex effects of the pandemic on (March 24) have been revealed.
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]