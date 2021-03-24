Research reveals the complex effects of pandemics on people with dementia and their families

COVID-19 is particularly challenging for people with dementia, their families and caregivers, Alzheimer’s Disease Journal..

The study reveals the complex impact of a pandemic on more than 400 people in this British Columbia community and identifies their unique needs.

Dr. Julie Robilard, lead author of the study and assistant professor of neurology at UBC School of Medicine, dementia And their caregivers, and how this job is already being used to notify BC’s services and resources

How did the pandemic affect the physical and mental health of people with dementia?

Social distance regulations and other precautions make people with dementia more restricted, trapped inside the house, go out to get groceries, participate in regular medical services, and stay at home. We have found that we do not have the opportunity to receive care support or access to community networks — all of which have a negative impact on health.

I also heard from this community that they are experiencing high levels of stress and loneliness. Compared to before the pandemic, most (83%) reported feeling more isolated. Participants reported that they were engaged in various activities to manage stress, such as walking around the neighborhood and talking with friends and family, but these activities were sufficient to manage stress. Less than half felt it was there.

What were the main concerns of family members and caregivers?

Almost all caregivers we surveyed have shown that they are unable to visit those who are long-term caregivers. Palliative care It was a big concern.

I also heard that it is difficult to change the level of care. Many caregivers experienced a decline in home care support and were worried that outside care staff could bring the virus home.

What improvements do you need to help people with dementia, their families and caregivers during this time?

First and foremost, we need to ensure that people with dementia and their caregivers receive up-to-date, clear and useful resources on how to manage the pandemic and the challenges it poses to this community.

As many care and support services are moving to online formats, it is also important for people with dementia and their caregivers to get the most out of what the technology can offer. The majority of participants in our study have shown that they are already using technologies such as mobile phones and tablets to connect with others, but many experience technical problems. Therefore, it may be beneficial to raise awareness about dementia-friendly solutions.

Finally, having people with dementia and their caregivers participate in a broad discussion of how to manage a pandemic as a society ensures that their specific needs and concerns are addressed.

How are the findings used?

The research partner, the Alzheimer’s Association of British Columbia, has already implemented the findings on the content and provision of services.

Based on research feedback that captures the living experiences of people with dementia and their caregivers, society is now offering programs for the dementia community online in the most user-friendly way possible. It makes it easier for people to access the program with confidence and communicates more often with people affected by dementia.

Society has also developed online resources and webins to address topics that have been identified as of greatest concern to people with dementia and their caregivers: navigating long-term care visits, providing home care, and. management caregiver stress.

Impact of the pandemic on people living with dementia and their care partners: Mallory T. Tam et al. Analysis of 417 live experience reports, Alzheimer's Disease Journal (2021). DOI: 10.3233 / JAD-201114