Do face masks help people with allergies?

Masks worn by people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also excellent at filtering pollen and other allergens floating in the air. Masks are really useful for people with allergic rhinitis or allergic asthma who develop symptoms after inhaling the allergen. Even before everyone started wearing masks with COVID-19 Seasonal allergies I used a mask on days when there was a lot of pollen and when I was working in the garden. Pollen grains can be as small as about 10 micrometers, while surgical masks can capture as small as 3 micrometers. Other medical masks are even more effective. Even cloth masks, which most people wear in outdoor settings, can make a difference, especially with multiple layers of cloth. Allergies are essentially Immune system Overreact to something that is not a threat. For example, when pollen comes into contact with the mucous membrane of the nose, Immune response It causes inflammation, which in turn causes congestion, sneezing, and excess mucus. If you can prevent allergens like pollen from getting into your nose, there is no reaction. of course, Face mask Do not protect your eyes. If you have allergic conjunctivitis (eye allergies), the benefits of wearing a mask on your nose and mouth may be diminished. This year, so many people wear masks outdoors, so some patients have been reported to have fewer problems with seasonal allergies. However, as people added dogs and cats to their homes and spent more time at home, indoor allergies increased. Our home is one of the places where most people don’t wear masks, and more and more patients are seeking treatment for allergies to animals, dust and mold. Even in the case of seasonal allergies, masks are not a good long-term solution. Many people with allergies also have skin conditions such as eczema and acne, which can be exacerbated by wearing a mask for extended periods of time. The most effective way to treat allergies is to use allergy shots or immunotherapy. With years of treatment, this not only cures the symptoms, but can actually cure allergies. Some allergens that cause contact dermatitis are included in masks that prevent COVID-19 Provided by

Tufts University



