Tuberculosis progression has been set back by COVID-19 for 10 years – WHO

Monthly case notifications for the four countries most reportedly lacking case notifications in 2020 (blue dashed line) compared to the average level in 2019.Credit: WHO – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tuberculosis Detection and Mortality in 2020



The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that reduced diagnosis and care for tuberculosis may have killed more than 500,000 people last year, delaying progress towards eradicating tuberculosis.

According to provisional WHO data from 84 countries released prior to World Tuberculosis Day (March 24), about 1.4 million people were treated for tuberculosis in 2020 than in 2019.

Blockades and relocations of health staff and equipment had a “serious impact” on critical tuberculosis services, he said. WHO report A study of the effects of a pandemic on tuberculosis detection and mortality.

84 countries reported 4.9 million cases in 2020, compared to 6.3 million in 2019, a decrease of 22%. The biggest shortages were Indonesia (42%), South Africa (41%), the Philippines (37%) and India (25%).

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes said: “The impact of COVID-19 goes far beyond death, disease It is caused by the virus itself. The disruption of essential services for tuberculosis patients is just one of the tragic examples of a pandemic affecting the poorest people in the world who are already at high risk of tuberculosis. “

Lucica Ditiu, executive director of Stop TB Partnership, said at a virtual press conference last week:

“To get back to where the COVID wouldn’t have been, we need to not only regain the land we lost in 2020, but go beyond that.”

Two illnesses, one solution

Ditiu emphasized data from India and South Africa showing that mortality rates for people infected with both tuberculosis and COVID-19 are three times higher than those infected with tuberculosis alone. She emphasized the need to tackle the two diseases at the same time and noted the similarities in possible measures to diagnose and control their spread.

“If we are smart and invest in this type of control, we will help both diseases, not just tuberculosis and COVID, and strengthen the system to deal with future aerial pandemic diseases,” she added. It was.

Peter Sands, secretary-general of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, said that while COVID-19 killed about 1.8 million people worldwide in 2020, tuberculosis could have killed about the same number. He said he had sex. He added that if the disease is not properly addressed, it can create another “future risk for humankind” in the form of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.

“We have to challenge ourselves. Why haven’t we left people behind and finished the fight against tuberculosis as an old pandemic?” He said. “In order to reset the way the world thinks about tuberculosis, we need to seize the impact of COVID, which has made the world rethink the threat of infectious diseases.”

Strengthening diagnosis

The WHO called for urgent improvements in screening to rapidly identify TB-infected individuals, including rapid molecular diagnostic tests, computer-assisted detection to interpret chest radiographs, and the use of tuberculosis screening in people living with HIV.

India’s Minister of Health and chair of the newly appointed TB Control Committee, Harsh Vardhan, said lessons can be learned from India, the world’s most burdened tuberculosis.

He said he developed a detailed and rapid response plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on domestic tuberculosis services and used two-way screening to help track both diseases. The country’s national TB eradication program has strengthened diagnostic capabilities while leveraging community-led surveillance initiatives and home drug delivery.

“When it comes to fighting tuberculosis, India needs to share a lot with its audience around the world in terms of strategy and policy, implementation challenges and their solutions,” Barudan said.

Joanne Carter, Vice-Chairman of the Stop TB Partnership Board, urged the government to increase funding despite the budget burden. Focusing on both illnesses can bring “benefits to both sides” for everyone, she said.

“You can’t mistakenly choose between fighting COVID and fighting tuberculosis,” Carter said. “Communities, individuals, and healthcare systems face both of these challenges and need to have the financial and human resources to meet them.”

For more information:

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tuberculosis Detection and Mortality in 2020: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tuberculosis Detection and Mortality in 2020: www.who.int/publications/m/ite… nd-mortality-in-2020

Provided by SciDev.Net