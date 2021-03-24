Why you need a mental health “vaccine”

Early evidence suggests that young people are at greatest risk of poor mental health outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Canva



Young people are not a priority group for vaccine deployment because they have a lower risk of serious health outcomes if they develop COVID-19. However, the wave of quiet mental health pandemics is in full swing, and this time we are targeting younger age groups.

Elderly people (60 years old and over) If you develop COVID-19, you are at increased risk of serious illness and death..Therefore, some areas Deployment of vaccines according to age, Give priority to the elderly.

Age-related effects of pandemics on mental health

The pandemic impact on the mental health of our society as a whole may live longer than COVID-19.So Clinical psychologist Our team of trauma researchers is interested in understanding the factors of mental health risk and resilience in COVID-19. For high-risk groups from a mental health perspective, early evidence suggests a reversal of age trends, with younger people at highest risk of poor mental health results.

our Recent research Was published in Canadian Journal of Psychiatry We investigated early anxiety symptoms during a pandemic. Nearly 50,000 Canadians across several age groups showed this trend.

Thirty-six percent of young Canadians (ages 15-34) had a clinically significant level of anxiety, followed by 27.1% of those aged 35-54 and finally 14.5% of those aged 55 and over. Young people were also more worried about COVID-19 than the older group.

Other studies have also shown these early trends in age-related differences in mental health symptoms. COVID-19 specific study And COVID-19 and earlier studies. surely, Our previous study Elderly people have been shown to have a lower incidence of common mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

One theory is that older people have a high degree of cognitive and behavioral strengths. It allows them to have greater emotional regulation. These strengths develop over time as a result of age-related changes in perspective.

From this perspective, older people may have learned “antibodies” to the mental health effects of COVID-19. Nevertheless, despite these obvious strengths in the elderly group, mental health symptoms are elevated over all ages compared to pre-COVID periods.

Pandemic Mental Health “Vaccination”

As with the development of vaccines to reduce the physical health effects of pandemics, ways to address the mental health effects should also be considered. What would it look like if there was a mental health “vaccine”? Based on studies related to collective or collective trauma (trauma that affects a large number of people), we are best suited to aim for secondary prevention.

Secondary prevention means reducing the effects of the disease if it already exists in its early form. In essence, that means preventing it from getting worse. In the context of mental health, this means targeting mental health symptoms early to reduce major long-term effects.

Early intervention study Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) suggests that it may be particularly effective in reducing the risk of exacerbation of mental health problems. For those who show elevated early symptoms, it may be appropriate to give a “CBT vaccine”. If so, young people will be at high risk for priority prevention.

Young people are more likely to have anxiety and other mental health problems.There is also Early evidence If you have symptoms of mental health, it suggests that younger people may have worse results than the older group (as well as the current worse physical results we see). Senior citizens COVID-19) will be developed, but this research is mixed.

We know that mental health problems can have a significant impact on quality of life, daily functioning, and physical health, including the onset and death of illness, especially if long-lasting. It means that there is sex. Long-standing problems can lead to job losses and are costly to our healthcare system.

Mental health must be a priority for all age groups, Young people.. If you really want to control all the elements of this pandemic, you need to do the same to apply the widely available mental health “vaccine”, just as you do with the COVID-19 vaccine. ..

Unfortunately, for many, they receive scientifically supported treatments provided by qualified mental health professionals. Luxury.. Access to the service is difficult, especially during this time of high demand. In the long run, we need to continue investing in mental health professionals to meet the service needs of our population.

Initial dose is digital

Due to the limited supply of qualified mental health professionals, a good place to start is to offer a widely accessible and scientifically supported online CBT program. This eliminates difficult decisions about prioritizing access to care.

People are aware of the current need for mental health support, but there has been confusion over the resources available. Publicly funded online mental health programs also have low to moderate penetration rates.so Nationally representative Canadian studies Only 2% of Canadians reported the use of virtual mental health resources in late May.

Publicly funded programs such as: Wellness together And Abiliti CBT Limited by the duration and frequency of use available, little scientific information is available on how these pandemic-specific programs reduce mental health symptoms and who will benefit most. There is none. Internet or app-based CBT programs differ significantly in terms of content, level of engagement, and their effectiveness.so Recent publications on digital advances in mental health, The author states exactly: “We commend governments and industries for investing in virtual mental health services, but keep in mind that a thoughtful approach is needed to direct those resources to reach their full potential. give me.”

Providing an effective online self-guided program may remove mild mental health cases from the one-on-one treatment queue with mental health professionals. This increases the chances of more complex and severe cases receiving intensive personalized treatment.Some existing online programs targeting specific mental health symptoms are numerous Clinical trial such as in this way..

However, it can be costly, and it is difficult for consumers to know which programs are scientifically supported and effective, especially due to the significant increase in online programs and apps over the last decade. .. Consumers should not be responsible for understanding it. Think of it this way. Never ask people if a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment is optimal. Healthcare professionals make clear recommendations based on existing well-designed clinical trials.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been mercilessly targeting all walks of life. It affected the older generation disproportionately in the first physical effects. It can disproportionately affect the younger generation in its sustained mental health effects.We need to start talking about mental health vaccine.

