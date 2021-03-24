Health
Get the COVID vaccine available and don’t forget to vaccinate against the flu
It is clear that winter is approaching again as the night approaches and the temperature cools.
During the winter season, there is a risk of normal winter latency, most of which is due to respiratory infections. Common suspects include rhinovirus (common cold) and RSV (common cold).RS virus),and influenza..
Of course, this year SARS-CoV-2 ( Virus COVID-19) can escape from quarantine and circulate with these other viruses.
It is not yet known how winter develops with respect to respiratory viruses. But one of the important ways to prepare for it is Influenza vaccine..
What does winter bring?
There was a shortage in 2020 Seasonal winter virus.. Only rhinoviruses were widespread, other viruses were significantly reduced (eg, very few influenza seasons) or very late (RSV was distributed later than usual in some states until spring or summer). ).
So what will happen in 2021? Is it similar to 2020, or is it similar to 2019, when influenza levels were very high? Or is it completely different?
I don’t know for sure. COVID-related restrictions have been relaxed in all Australian states and territories, allowing people to move around freely, gather in crowds, and attend schools, colleges, and offices to varying degrees. I will.
These activities promote the transmission of respiratory viruses. This explains why such a different trend was seen during the normal winter incubation period of last year, when there was much less mixing.
However, the virus cycle needs to start somewhere. Some viruses are happy to circulate in the country, Rhinovirus and adenovirus, Other, influenza, Mainly shipped to the country every year. Therefore, if the Australian border remains closed during the winter, the flu season could be less serious again in 2021.
On the other hand, if borders are opened and the flu becomes established, people may be less immune to the virus and more susceptible, given that they missed last season.
Vaccines are your best bet
In the face of this uncertainty, the usual maxim is widespread: “prevention is better than cure.” The best action we can take is Influenza vaccine..
Influenza vaccine available in Australia In 2021 Under the national vaccination program:
- For children 6 months to 5 years — Vaxigrip Tetra (Sanofi) and Fluarix Tetra (GSK)
- For children and adults aged 5 to 64 — Vaxigrip Tetra, Fluarix Tetra, Afluria Quad (Seqirus)
- For adults 65 years and older — Vaxigrip Tetra, Fluarix Tetra, Afluria Quad, Fluad Quad (Seqirus).
Fluad Quad vaccineIs slightly different from the others, is more powerful and is the preferred vaccine for groups over 65 years of age. It contains an ingredient called an adjuvant, which helps boost the immune response of the elderly.
This season’s influenza vaccine 4 different viruses— Two influenza A and two influenza B. The 2021 vaccine has two changes (both influenza A) from the 2020 influenza vaccine.
It is very difficult to predict in advance which strains will circulate, but the World Health Organization provides guidance on this each year and recommends which components of the vaccine need to be updated accordingly. ..
All influenza vaccines used in Australia are inactivated virus vaccines. In other words, the virus contained in the vaccine is not replicated, so you will not get the flu from vaccination.
In addition to the influenza vaccine under the national vaccination program, Flucelvax Quad (Seqirus) is available to retailers such as pharmacies for people over 9 years old.
This vaccine is the first influenza vaccine available in Australia and is manufactured entirely in Australia. Cell culture, Not chicken eggs. This new vaccine may have several advantages over traditional egg-based vaccines for certain people, such as those with severe egg allergies.
How effective is the flu vaccine?
Influenza vaccines are only moderately effective in preventing influenza transmission.On average, they offer About 60% The rate can often be higher in children, but protection of the entire population.
This is lower than we want, but it is the best measure we must currently take to protect us from the flu infection.There is also evidence that it reduces the more serious consequences of infection, for example. In hospital Or Dead..
Scientists continue to develop new influenza vaccines that may provide stronger protection.
Practicality
This year’s vaccine is already available in pharmacies and some GP clinics, and will be available in national vaccination programs from other providers such as GPs and workplace vaccination programs in April.
The flu season usually begins in earnest around June, so it’s reasonable to vaccinate at any time from now until then.
under National vaccination program, Some groups are eligible for the flu vaccine for free. These include:
- Adults over 65
- All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Australians over 6 months
- Children 6 months to 5 years old
- Pregnant woman
- A person with a specific medical condition.
Vaccines cost little for people who do not fall into these groups A $ 14.99..
The influenza vaccine is being rolled out this year along with the COVID-19 vaccine. Both programs are running at the same time, which can lead to confusion and logistical challenges.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization 14-day gap Between COVID and flu shots, regardless of which one you received first. This is something that both individuals and providers need to remember, and this year means some additional plans.
Provided by
conversation
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
Quote: Get the available COVID vaccine. Also, don’t forget the influenza vaccination (March 24, 2021) obtained from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-covid-vaccine-youand-dont on March 24, 2021. .. -flu.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
