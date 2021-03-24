False results from a quick Covid test “may lead to more school closures”





According to scientists, heavy use of rapid turnaround tests can have the “opposite effect” of what they are trying to achieve due to the high rate of false results.

Experts warned that false results from immunochromatography could mean that more workplaces and schools would be forced to close, even if the scheme was set to remain open.

Mass test programs are deployed throughout the education sector, some businesses and workplaces, and healthcare services. However, the researchers said the test could be used more effectively in a variety of scenarios, such as emergency care to treat sick patients and surgery by general practitioners. Just published – how accurate #rapidtests For diagnostics # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears?? https://t.co/WeJcbVV971 Has been updated @Cochrane_IDG The review examined evidence from 78 study cohorts and reported the results of 24,087 samples. -Cochrane (@cochranecollab) March 24, 2021 They also added that contact tracing could be reduced by “about 3 days” if rapid turnaround tests were also used in symptomatological laboratories. One scholar said it was “shocking” for the government to do mass testing based on very little data. Experts warned that as the population declines, more false results are expected and the time will come when testing strategies will “do more harm than good.” Comments come after a new review of the data on quick turnaround testing. The Cochrane Review concluded that rapid testing is better at finding infections in symptomatic people than in asymptomatic people. A review containing data from 64 studies concluded that, on average, 72% of symptomatic people who had Covid-19 were correctly identified as infected. On average, 58% of infected people were correctly identified by antigen testing in asymptomatic individuals. They had a higher degree of accuracy to eliminate the infection. After the review was published, Jon Deeks, a professor of biostatistics at the University of Birmingham and author of the review, said the test could be used on a “test to detect” basis, but “release” or “test to enable”. “. “These performance levels show that these tests can be detected. Therefore, they can work with tests to detect roles. Perhaps based on these estimates, we will detect about half of the cases.” He said. Professor Dikes said that in a group of 10,000 asymptomatics, the prevalence is 0.5%, similar to a recent study on Covid-19 in the community, where about 50 people are expected to be infected with Covid. I did. But in theory, the test picks up 35 out of 50 cases. In the process, the test can also generate 90 false positives. “This example actually creates more false positive results than it does in the actual case,” he said. However, Professor Dikes added: The speed of decision making and contact tracing. This needs to be done a lot. “A better role for these tests may be to place them in a test center, where they allow people to get their results before leaving the test center. For people with symptoms, It works more effectively. “If they were testing them in a test center and our infection control team was based in a test center, we would probably do contact tracing for 3 days compared to what we are doing now. You can proceed. “ Professor Dikes said no studies have examined the accuracy of using these tests in repetitive testing strategies such as in hospitals and schools. He added: “The only data we have about how well the test works in asymptomatic (humans) is based on a study from the University of Liverpool and the University of Birmingham-(there) a total of 78 people gave Covid. I had it. “So we used that test-given about 40 million tests-and we have 78 people who had Covid as the basis for how well it works. So I personally find it very shocking. The government says that it is the basis of such a large, costly and highly invasive policy that people should follow. I believe it is the basis for proper evidence. “ He added: “Lower prevalence increases false positives and reduces true positives. This is mathematical certainty and there are points to stop. “We may already be below that point. It’s not really established when we will actually do more harm than good. “There are points where the harm outweighs the benefits of doing such a test.” Dr. Ann Van den Bruel, associate professor of primary care at KU Leuven in Belgium and author of the review, said: It’s something you want to achieve, and you may have to close more workplaces and more classes than you are doing without a clear impact on the epidemic. This is, of course, what we all want. “ Professor Dikes said last week’s school had 2,500 tests to find only one case of Covid-19. He added: “I don’t know the cost of the test, but if it was between £ 5 and £ 20, I’m spending £ 100,000 to be able to detect one case. Currently, rather than spending £ 100,000 on a pandemic. There is a good way. For example, improving the testing and tracing system can actually further reduce infections. “ Dr. Susan Hopkins, Covid-19 Strategic Response Director of the UK Public Health Services and Chief Medical Advisor of the Test and Trace Program, said: With or without symptoms. “These are absolutely important ways to reduce and keep infection rates low. “Daily, rapid testing can help find cases of Covid-19 that you wouldn’t otherwise know, break the chain of infections, and save lives. “If provided, take the test. The more tests you have, the more cases you will find.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos