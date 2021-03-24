

UK vaccination programs continue to accelerate (Photo: Getty)

More and more people are being asked to get the coronavirus vaccine, but what if you’re feeling sick when it’s your turn to get the jab?

Currently, over 30 million people receive the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine Throughout the UK as the country continues to move towards ending blockade restrictions.

People over the age of 50 are currently invited to get the vaccine. All adults in the UK will be provided with the first dose by early June..

But what if I’m feeling sick when it’s my turn to jab?

Can I get the Covid vaccine if I have a cold?

Basically, it depends on the severity of your symptoms.

Not 100% when vaccinated does not affect the effectiveness of vaccination, but the focus should be on not spreading the potential cold or the virus itself.

The official government guidance states: ‘If you’re feeling sick, it’s better to wait until you’re recovered to get the vaccine, but try to get it as soon as possible.

“If you are self-quarantined, waiting for a Covid-19 test, or are unsure if you are feeling well, do not participate in a vaccine appointment.”

Do not participate in a vaccine appointment if you have any of the common symptoms associated with the coronavirus (high temperature, new, continuous cough, or loss or change of smell or taste).

If you need to change or cancel your vaccination appointment, NHS website..



Currently, people in their 50s and above are invited to book vaccines (Photo: Getty).

The NHS Inform Guidance on Immunization in Scotland states: ‘Even if you are not feeling well on the appointment date, you should be vaccinated if you have a mild illness without fever.

“If you feel very sick, you may postpone the vaccine until you are completely recovered.

“If you feel unwell with the symptoms of the coronavirus, do not participate in the vaccine reservation. Instead, self-isolate and schedule the test.

NHS Wales follows the same protocol and state. “If your fever is getting worse, call for cancellation and wait until you recover to get the vaccine.”

So, according to Northern Ireland’s official advice, if you have an “upper respiratory tract infection such as a mild fever or a cold”, you can get the vaccine.

However, if you have Covid-19 symptoms, you should wait four weeks after the symptoms begin before booking your vaccine.

