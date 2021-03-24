COVID vaccine eligibility expanded to over 65 years

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine reservations has been expanded again in Saskatchewan. Beginning March 24, 8 am, the target group will be expanded to include all individuals aged 65 and over, individuals aged 50 and over living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration, all remaining Phase 1 healthcare professionals, and foundations. Includes people who become. A clinically very vulnerable health condition through the eligibility letter.

Individuals over 65

• Those who meet this criteria can book online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week using the following health cards: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccineAlternatively, call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 am and 11 pm.

All remaining Phase 1 healthcare professionals

• All remaining Phase 1 healthcare professionals will be invited to call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 am and 11 pm to book a vaccination.

• Online reservations are not possible in this category. These individuals require proof of qualification to book – this is provided directly to them by their employer.

• A list of positions that fall into this category saskatchewan.ca website.

People with basic health who are clinically very vulnerable

• The conditions in this category are saskatchewan.ca website. The majority of these individuals have already been identified by the medical team and will receive a letter of eligibility by mail within two weeks. This letter is required to make a reservation.

Online bookings in this category are not available unless you are 65 or older and have not yet booked. Otherwise, please call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 am and 11 pm.

Targeted vaccinations for selecting apartments (group homes, people with intellectual disabilities)

SHA is also in the process of connecting with group homes, shelters, and other apartments for people with intellectual disabilities to discuss vaccination options.

Vaccine information

What you need to know about reservation availability

• Additional vaccine options are available in some areas, such as drive-throughs, drop-ins, and mobile clinics. Access from participating pharmacies will be available in the future. Please pay attention to the ads to see the options available in your area.

• You can make a reservation online or by calling your friends and family. You will need your ID at the time of the actual booking.

• You will receive confirmation immediately after booking. You do not need to call the phone line to confirm your booking details.

• Clinic availability depends on vaccine availability. As Saskatchewan receives higher doses, additional clinics will be added.

• At this time, the existing demand for vaccines far exceeds the available supply.

• The booking office cannot access more appointments than are available online.

• At this time, you cannot book a second dose. Public communication will take place when these appointments become available.

Individuals are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if:

• You are under the age of 80 and have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

• I have been vaccinated with other vaccines in the last 14 days.

did you know?It can take up to two weeks to build immunity from the vaccine. All public health orders and guidelines must be followed, even after vaccination. COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan. It is everyone’s responsibility to strictly comply with all public health orders and measures, including:

• Wear a mask 2 meters away from others in public places.

• Limit meetings so that the size of the meetings does not exceed public health orders.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.

• If you feel unwell, stay home. Ask for healthcare services when you help.

• Regularly monitor your health for COVID-19 symptoms and request a test.