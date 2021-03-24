AHA News: As fermented foods grow in popularity, experts say:-Consumer Health News

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (American Heart Association News)-The increasingly prevalent trio of kefir, kimchi, and kombucha may not be familiar to you, but experts say fermented foods like these. Says that can help most homes of your immune system-your intestines.

How and why some (but not all) fermented foods work is to unravel a mystery that dates back to humans in hunter-gatherers. Today, nutritionists say they go beyond the labels “probiotics” and “prebiotics” to choose the fermented food that’s right for you.

Don’t fall into the “best superfoods” list, which ranks fermented foods high in the consensus statement published in Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology. In January, we warned the International Association of Probiotics and Prebiotics Science (ISAPP). Science is still mixed for specific nutritional benefits, and organizations are seeking more randomized controlled trials to support some of the promising effects researchers have seen in the lab.

These tips from experts will help you classify hype and the real thing. First, an introductory book.

Anyway-what is biotic?

There are trillions of microbes in your gut. Antibiotics stunt or destroy microbes, while prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that nourish good bacteria.

Fermented foods containing probiotics such as yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi, and kombucha contain live microorganisms that are known to restore the balance of the digestive system. Microorganisms and their genetic material, known as the gut microbiota, are the control center of the immune system. Eating too much processed foods, drinking too much alcohol, and not exercising will degrade the microbiome.

Dysbiosis, an imbalance of gut microbiota, may be involved in cardiometabolic disorders such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Therefore, having a healthy gut flora helps your rest stay healthy.

Christopher Gardner, a nutritionist at Stanford University in California, said: “I can’t tell you what to eat today because of the good, bad, or deficient bacteria in your body, but as we’re starting to unravel some mysteries, looking forward to.”

Be careful of the kitchen

Cooking fermented foods (beer, pickles, sourdough, etc.) kills good bacteria. “You want to drink live microbes, not destroy them by cooking them first,” Gardner said.

Are there any health risks associated with ingesting overfermented good bacteria? Gardner said no-but it may not be very tasty. For the past two years, every 7-9 days, we have made our own kelp tea from SCOBY (a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast). One batch was left for 4 weeks.

“We tasted it, and it was terrible,” Gardner said. “So I didn’t take more than a sip.”

Gail Cresci, a researcher in the Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Liver and Nutrition at the Cleveland Clinic, advised to strictly follow fermented food recipes. Her husband did not, and erupted a volcano of beer in their kitchen.

“Fermentation has existed for centuries as a way to preserve food, but you want to be careful,” she said. “If you’re growing mold and your food is ruined, you’re not doing it right.”

Real food on your tablet

Supplements labeled “prebiotics” or “probiotics” do not offer the same benefits as fermented foods, Cresi said.

“There are challenges in keeping microorganisms alive with encapsulated tablets,” she said. “It’s also very important to know that each strain of the bacterium is not the same as the next strain. For example, there are hundreds of different strains of lactic acid bacilli, each of which can behave differently. People like to think of supplements, so they like to use supplements. The size fits everything, but it’s not. “

Her advice: “Get prebiotics and probiotics from food sources. Yogurt with probiotic strains is much easier to take than supplements, because you’re waiting to eat it. So it’s producing more beneficial metabolites. When you eat, you get it all. “

And for those who haven’t got on a fermented food wagon yet, what are kefir, kimchi, and kombucha? A fermented milk drink, kefir is like drinking yogurt. Kimchi, the staple food of Korean food, is usually salted vegetables such as cabbage and radish and fermented vegetables. Kelp tea is a lightly carbonated drink made from green tea or black tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast.

Seeking optimum strain

According to Cresi, nutrition labeling of fermented foods is not necessary to indicate strains of existing bacteria. “Yogurt contains Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, but the store brand simply says it’s a living and lively culture. “

Certain bacteria can be part of a personalized prescription for gut health. In 2020, the National Institutes of Health will conduct a 10-year research agenda on “an accurate and targeted approach and intervention that will guide us to a clearer and more accurate answer to the question” what to eat “.” Announced.

So far, Cresci has proposed the following strategy: “Eating 25 to 30 grams of mixed fiber (various fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains) daily can keep the microbiome pretty happy. Once you’ve cleaned up your diet, probios such as yogurt and kefir Add foods that contain tics and be careful about adding sugar and fat. Fermented whole grains and pickles may be good, but they can be high in sodium. “

American Heart Association News Covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyrighted by American Heart Association, Inc. Owned or owned by, and all rights reserved. If you have any questions or comments about this story, please email [email protected]



Michelle Hisky

