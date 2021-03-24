Health
Canada’s delayed COVID-19 vaccine campaign is set to increase as viral variants spread
Toronto / Ottawa (Reuters)-Canada doubles supply by the end of next week as more contagious viral variants are pushing the country towards a third wave of coronavirus infection We expect a sufficient dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Canada has fallen behind vaccinations in other developed countries, even though it ordered enough to give five vaccinations at the end of last year.
However, these procurement transactions guaranteed relatively low doses in the first quarter of 2021 and surged in the second quarter. Officials said Friday that 6.8% of the population had been vaccinated at least once. This is compared to 24.5% of US residents as of Monday.
Federal forecasts and recent announcements predict 4.7 million shipments this week and next week, with 2.4 million shipments from Pfizer, 846,000 shipments from Modana, and AstraZeneca vaccines from the United States. It has been rented 1.5 million times.
Restricting shipments from the European Pfizer or Moderna operations supplied by the European Union to Canada can threaten future deliveries. A spokeswoman for International Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Wednesday that Canada is said to be allowed to export to Europe.
Ng’s counterparts in Europe “guaranteeed her that these measures would not affect the shipment of vaccines to Canada,” Youmy Han said.
A Pfizer spokeswoman said that this week’s and next week’s deliveries have already been licensed and will be required for the week of April 5. Canada expects to receive 1 million doses a week from Pfizer to the end of May.
Two months after the United States, the country will be able to strengthen its high-volume vaccination sites and pharmacy distribution programs for the elderly with increased shipments and a policy of delaying the second dose of double-dose vaccines.
Isaac Bogok, an infectious disease specialist at the Toronto General Hospital and a member of the Ontario Vaccination and Distribution Task Force, said:
Canada faces the potential for the onset of a third wave of infection as the more contagious B.1.1.7 virus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom is causing outbreaks in several hotspots. I will.
The country received just under 4.8 million COVID-19 vaccines between late December and 17 March.
Canada is expanding its vaccine supply by offering a second dose, from the first dose to four months later. This means that Canadians have to wait longer than US residents to be fully vaccinated. In the United States, the second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is given 3 weeks after the first dose and 4 weeks after Moderna, reflecting the dosing schedule for clinical trials.
“We are in a very strange position in Canada. For months, some people get the vaccine 0 times, some get it once, and some get it twice.” Bogoch Said. “I think we need very practical advice from federal centralized sources on what is acceptable.”
The National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI) makes non-binding but influential recommendations on how the state health system should use vaccines, modeling shows that vaccine supply is limited. He said it suggests reducing illness and mortality by delaying the second dose.
Catherine Hankins, an epidemiologist at McGill University and co-chair of another federal advisory group, the COVID-19 Immune Task Force, said:
“I’m convinced by the data from other countries that show that rapid deployment to the most people has the greatest impact,” she said.
Reported by Allison Martell in Toronto and Steve Scherer in Ottawa. Edited by Bill Berkrot
