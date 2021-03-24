Staff resigns with the latest long COVID data, “Norwin Cycle”







These are the stories of the British coronavirus that you need to know today.

Latest long COVID data

University of Leicester Preprint A PHOSP-COVID study of 1077 discharged COVID-19 patients found the following after a 6-month follow-up:

The factors related to the failure to fully recover are:

Professor Chris Brightling, Senior Researcher, said:40-60 people with at least two long-term health conditions, including: asthma Or diabetes. “

Professor Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Advisor, said, “To elucidate exactly what the various elements of what is now called” Long COVID “are, and to prevent and treat people suffering from long-term effects. It’s important to be able to target your actions. “

Staff quitting with “Norwin Cycle”

Ann NHS Confederation Report Thousands of NHS staff warn of the risk of leaving unless given the time and space to recover from a pandemic.

Dr. Sarah Clarke, Clinical Vice President of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), commented: Take care of the -19 and may prevent the NHS from losing staff at this critical time. “

Dr. David Wrigley, BMA Wellbeing Lead and Vice-Chairman, said: Your health is at stake. This is a dangerous and unbeatable cycle that exacerbates the serious shortages that exist and puts additional pressure on the current workforce. ”

UK Health and Security Agency

new UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) will be operated by Dr. Jenny Harry’s as Chief Executive Officer from April 1st. She is currently the Deputy CMO of the United Kingdom. She states: “The pandemic will focus on the UK’s health security function and UKHSA will change the way we approach health protection.

“With the creation of UKHSA, we are ready to build the scientific and operational strengths we have developed, learn from the past and further develop our strong ties to global and local health protection leadership. There is an unprecedented opportunity to make sure that future challenges. “

England’s Minister of Health Matt Hancock told the Local Government Association: “Everyone at all levels of UKHSA wants to wake up enthusiastically every day to plan for the next pandemic. It seems like it is now, it’s easy, but it’s good that there is no pandemic on the horizon. Even in time, the difficult things keep their focus. “

CQC inspection resumed

The Care Quality Commission’s board of directors meets today and CEO Ian Trenholm I wrote in the report: “As pressure on the health and social care system is beginning to ease, we will support providers in developing recovery plans, taking into account the needs of the team in recovery from a pandemic and patients awaiting treatment. We have a duty to consider our role. It is imperative that our recovery plan include both elements. “

“We will continue to carry out inspection activities to help develop the ability to respond to COVID-19 or to address the significant risk of harm to the public.”

Lung cancer delays the “perfect storm”

Cancer Research UK says the pandemic has led to a “complete storm” of problems that delay the diagnosis of lung cancer. Referrals to emergency general practitioners have declined by 34% since March last year, and 9% fewer patients have started treatment.

The charity asked 1000GP about the reason for the delay. They said:

Patients (91%) hesitate to go to the hospital for testing

Symptomatological patients (78%) who do not advance to primary care

Diagnostic test turnaround time (73%)

Specific difficulty with remote consultation symptoms (68%)

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of the Charity, said:

“Government and NHS leaders need to provide cancer services with the resources they need to enable patients to undergo rapid testing and diagnosis, and for abnormal changes in the body. People who noticed contact the GP and surgery and hospitals are safe. “

Vaccine hesitant down

UCL Virus watch According to a survey of 46,000 people in England and Wales, 86% of those who were uncertain or no about the COVID-19 vaccine in December either had a jab or were already vaccinated. I am.

People between the ages of 25 and 35 were almost nine times more likely to refuse jabs last month than those over the age of 75.

Lead author Dr. Parth Patel said: “The really good news is that the overwhelming majority of people who were reluctant to vaccinate just a few months now have changed their minds. Most people carefully consider vaccines and say’yes’. I have. However, that does not mean that there will be no racial or class disparities in vaccination rates. You should think twice before putting those differences in the vaccine hesitation. “

YouGov polling Of the 8,000 people in seven European countries, confidence in the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine was found to have declined everywhere except the United Kingdom after recent concerns about blood clotting. In France 61% think it’s unsafe, but in Germany it was 55%. This is in contrast to 77% who said it was safe in the UK.

Indian virus variant

India has reported a new variant of the coronavirus.

“India has discovered a new double mutant with VOCs, but it is sufficient to establish a direct relationship and explain the surge in cases in some states,” the country’s Ministry of Health said. No numbers have been detected. “

“Capitalism” and “greed”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew shortly after saying in a private video conference of Parliamentarians on Backbench that “capitalism” and “greed” were behind the success of the vaccination program.

This afternoon he appeared in front of the Commons Liaison Committee and was asked about the government’s pandemic response. Yesterday, he said, “There are probably a lot of things we wanted to know, and in retrospect, there are a lot of things we wanted to do differently than they were then.” Emphasized the false assumptions about.

