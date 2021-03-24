NJ reports 3,227 COVID cases and 28 confirmed deaths. Almost 1.3 million people were completely vaccinated.

Wednesday New Jersey reported an additional 3,227 confirmed cases Coronavirus An additional 28 deaths have been confirmed as the number of people hospitalized in the state continues to exceed 2,000.

Governor Phil Murphy We announced the latest numbers during the briefing in Trenton. The 7-day average garden state for newly identified cases is now 3,339, an increase of 6% from a week ago and 35% from a month ago.

“Before we can take further steps to reopen, we need to delay the expansion and keep the hospitals away from the danger zone,” Murphy said. “Only you can control the direction these numbers move. We know that there is tremendous pandemic fatigue. But we need to keep up. The great progress we have already made. It can’t be jeopardized. “

In New Jersey, the number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing daily.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,136 coronavirus patients across New Jersey hospitals — for the first time since February 25, hospitalizations exceeded 2,000 on Monday. State data.. Hospitalizations have declined since mid-January, when more than 3,700 patients were being treated, but have peaked between 1,900 and 2,000 patients in two weeks.

Medical facilities and vaccine centers in New Jersey currently administer approximately 3.6 million COVID-19 vaccines. This includes approximately 1.29 million people who are considered fully vaccinated. State data.. According to Murphy, about 500,000 doses of the vaccine were given last week.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of eligible adults by the end of May. Over 18% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, and more than half of adults are vaccinated at least once.

“Everyone, there is still a lot of demand for vaccines,” Murphy said. “We look forward to opening more booking slots in the last week, before supply began to grow significantly. We are making great strides every day.”

The infection rate in New Jersey remained at 1.09 on the third day. A number greater than 1 indicates that the outbreak is expanding, with at least one other case occurring for each new case.

The positive rate of the test performed on Saturday, the latest available day, was 12.49%. The positive rate on weekends, when fewer tests are performed, is usually higher than on weekdays.Friday’s positive rate was 9.28%

New Jersey has reported 774,100 confirmed coronavirus cases out of more than 11.6 million PCR tests annually since the state reported its first case on March 4, 2020. There are also 103,836 positive antigen tests. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that positive antigen tests are sometimes done in parallel and may overlap with confirmed PCR tests.

Nine million states report that 24,292 inhabitants have died from complications associated with COVID-19. 21,757 people have died and 2,535 may have died. The estimated number of deaths, revised weekly, increased by 20 on Wednesday.

Friday’s New Jersey increased the limit for indoor and outdoor meetings from 25 to 50. Increase capacity limit Up to 50% of restaurants, gyms, health clubs, recreational facilities, arcades and personal care businesses. However, the mask obligations and social distance guidelines remain in force.

Vaccination by county

Atlantic County-119,823 doses

Bergen County-417,607 doses

Burlington County-195,972 doses

Camden County-222,202 doses

Cape May County-52,687 doses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY-51,092 doses

ESSEXCOUNTY-279,313 doses

Gloucester County-137,613 doses

Hudson County-184,369 doses

Hunterdon County-50,351 doses

Mercer County-132,512 doses

Middle Sex County-300,933 doses

Monmouth County-277,330 doses

Morris County-271,785 doses

Ocean County-225,235 doses

Passaic County-162,821 doses

SALE MCOUNTY-24,513 doses

Somerset County-148,219 doses

SUSSEXCOUNTY-57,000 doses

UNION COUNTY-191,855 doses

Warren County-36,439 doses

Unknown county-4,567 doses

Out-of-state-93,764 doses

Hospitalization

The number of people hospitalized in the state continues to grow.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,136 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspicious cases of COVID-19 (2,010). State dashboard..

This included 430 people in the critical care or intensive care unit (3 less than the previous day) and 218 people on ventilator (16 less).

There were also 267 COVID-19 patients discharged on Tuesday, and 312 new patients were admitted.

Hospitalization peaked in more than 8,000 patients during the first wave of the April pandemic.

For school

According to the New Jersey dashboard, 188 outbreaks of school coronavirus have been reported in New Jersey, with 890 cases among students, teachers and school staff this year.

State defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school. These numbers do not include students or staff who appear to be infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school.

There are approximately 1.4 million public school students and teachers throughout the state, but the pedagogy that is occurring varies, with some schools teaching face-to-face, some using hybrid formats, and all remaining remote. There is also a school.

Wednesday Murphy Encouraged more New Jersey schools Return to face-to-face learning.He also said officials A school that is “fully expected” throughout New Jersey Return to face-to-face learning “safely and responsibly” when the next school year begins in September.

age break down

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (30.9%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23%), 18-29 (19.7%), 65-79 (10.7) Continue. %), 5-17 (8.9%), over 80 years old (4.8%), 0-4 (1.8%).

On average, the virus was more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.07%), 65-79 (32.79%), 50-64 (15.68%), 30-49 (4.05%), 18- 29 follows. (0.37%), 5-17 (0%) and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,972 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths occur between residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

There is a lively outbreak At 240 facilitiesAs a result, there were 4,275 active cases among residents and 4,855 active cases among staff.

Global number

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 124 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.73 million people have died of coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 29.9 million people and the most deaths in more than 543,800 people.

