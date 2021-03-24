Hospitalization rates for Michigan COVID-19 skyrocket among young people





Hospitalization rates for adults in Michigan who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19 are increasing at the “warning rate”, the leading state organization representing hospitals warned Wednesday. The Michigan Health Hospital Association said the inpatient data collected showed a significant increase in March hospitalizations among the younger age groups with the lowest vaccination rates. The association said in a statement that from March 1st to Wednesday, March 23rd, hospitalizations increased by 633% for adults aged 30-39 and 800% for adults aged 40-49. According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services follow-up, COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled during that period across the state. According to data from the association, as the vaccination rate by age group increases, the rate of increase in hospitalization decreases. According to the group, hospitalization for adults over the age of 80 increased by 37%. Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said: Following proven precautions is not only dangerous to our health, but also delays when face-to-face activities such as returning to work can occur with minimal restrictions, damaging our economy. .. “It will still take months to vaccinate everyone, which is why we have to do everything ourselves to slow down our current growth.” Last 4 weeks, Michigan experienced an increase in COVID-19 Percentage of hospitalizations, infectious diseases and positive tests.. Changing metrics have spurred concerns among public health professionals. Last week, Michigan reported 17,374 new cases of the virus. This is 10 weeks high. As of Monday, the state reported 1,404 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus. This increased by 50% a week ago. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan is ranked among the top five states across the country with new COVID-19 cases per capita over the past seven days. On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the number “Reality check”. “We may see light at the end of the tunnel, but we are still in the tunnel,” said the governor. As of Tuesday, 1.3 million Michigan residents, or 16.5% of the adult population, had been fully vaccinated, according to data from the State Department of Health and Human Services. Approximately 2.3 million people, 29% of the adult population, received at least one dose. Dr. Gary Ross, Chief Medical Officer of the Michigan Health Hospital Association, said the state is making progress towards eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic through rising vaccination rates, but the war is not over yet. “It’s not time to relax our vigilance and risk getting infected with COVID-19. More infectious variants will emerge and vaccines will become more widely available,” Ross said. .. “My prescription for all Michigans is to wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid the crowd, and vaccinate when it’s your turn.” According to public health experts, changes in the state’s epidemic order, rising hopes, pandemic fatigue, and more contagious mutations have led to a surge in infections in recent weeks. This increase will allow the Whitmer administration to resume indoor dining in restaurants on February 1, provide schools with face-to-face learning by March 1, and relax restrictions on meetings on March 5. Due to the promising downtrend in January and February after urging. [email protected]

