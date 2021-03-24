



Eating only one cup of leafy vegetables daily can improve muscle function, according to a new study from Edith Cowan University (ECU). Study published today Journal of NutritionFound that people who ate a nitrate-rich diet, primarily from vegetables, had significantly improved muscle function in the lower limbs. Loss of muscle function is associated with an increased risk of falls and fractures and is considered an important indicator of general health and well-being. The researchers examined data from 3,759 Australians who participated in the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute AusDiab study in Melbourne for 12 years. They found that those with the highest normal nitrate consumption had 11% stronger lower limbs than those with the lowest nitrate intake. Walking speeds up to 4% faster were also recorded. Chief Researcher of ECU Dr Marc Sim National Institute of Nutrition The findings reveal important evidence of the role that diet plays in overall health, he said. “Our studies have shown that a diet high in nitrate-rich vegetables can strengthen muscle strength, regardless of physical activity,” he said. “Nevertheless, we suggest that a balanced diet rich in green leafy vegetables is ideal for optimizing muscle function, in combination with regular exercise, including weight training.” Muscle function is essential for maintaining overall health, especially bone strength in later years. “About one in three Australians over the age of 65 falls each year, so it’s important to find a way to prevent these events and their potentially serious consequences,” said Dr. Sim. .. Go green According to Dr. Sim, leafy vegetables may be some of our most disliked vegetables, but they can be the most important. Studies have shown that nitrate-rich vegetables such as lettuce, spinach, kale, and even beetroot offer the greatest health benefits. “Less than 1 in 10 Australians eat the recommended 5-6 serve vegetables a day,” said Dr. Sim. “We need to eat a variety of vegetables every day. At least one of them is leafy vegetables, which has a variety of positive health benefits to the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems.” “It’s also better to eat nitrate-rich vegetables as part of a healthy diet than to take supplements. Green leafy vegetables provide all sorts of essential vitamins and minerals that are essential to your health. I will. “ Knowledge building This study is a collaboration between Deakin University’s Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition and the Baker Institute for Cardiac Diabetes and is based on Dr. Sim’s previous work. Nitrate and muscle function in older women.. There is also increasing evidence linking vegetables to cardiovascular health, including recent ECUs. Study on crucifix vegetable and vascular health.. Dr. Sim said the next step in his research was to explore strategies for increasing the consumption of leafy vegetables in the general public. “We are currently looking for model studies to find out how to use our knowledge of illness to encourage people to improve their diet and exercise in the long run,” said Dr. Sim. ### “Dietary nitrate intake is positively associated with male and female muscle function, regardless of physical activity level.” Journal of Nutrition.. The National Institute of Nutrition was established in 2020 as the ECU Strategic Research Institute. Find out more about their work.

