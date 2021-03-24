Valley County COVID Update





As of March 22, 2021, there were 13 active COVID-19 cases in Valley County, with 871 recovering. The county reported 10 new cases between 9 and 17 March. Seven of the new cases ranged in the range of 60-69 years, one under 10 years, 40-49 years and 70-79 years, respectively. Cases were evenly divided between men and women. The Valley County Health Department reported seven new cases between March 17 and 22. Two brackets are under 10 years old, two are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, and one is 60-69 years old. Six of the cases were female and one was male. The Montana Response Map shows that as of March 22, 1,026 Valley County residents were fully vaccinated. Currently, Valley County is vaccinated at 17.3 percent. An additional 1,668 people received the first of the two vaccinations. In Valley County, 5,917 people are eligible for vaccination. Governor Greg Gianforte announced on March 16 that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Montanas from April 1. The Valley County Health Department announced on the same day that it is ready to register Valley County residents who wish to be vaccinated. You can sign up at valleycountyhealthglasgowmt.formstack.com or by calling 228-6261. Currently, Valley County is primarily vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, 200 times weekly. The Moderna vaccine is given twice every 28 days or 1 month. The county has given the Janssen vaccine 100 times, but the Department of Health does not expect additional Janssen vaccines to be provided. The Valley County Health Department encourages access to vaccines available to all and is consistent with health professionals across the country. A side-by-side comparison of the three vaccines currently available is offered on social media by VCHD and can be found at: https://astho.org/COVID-19/Vaccine-Comparison/ The Valley County’s premier vaccine, the Moderna vaccine, is approved for people over the age of 18. Two weeks after the second dose, the vaccine is 94.1% effective in preventing symptomatological COVID-19 infection. In addition, it is 88 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and 100 percent effective against deaths caused by COVID-19. Due to insufficient data to assess the safety of vaccines in pregnant individuals, it is recommended to discuss the benefits and risks of the vaccine with your healthcare provider. Side effects are more reported by young adults and tend to occur more frequently after the second dose. Injection site pain, malaise, headache, muscle aches, arthralgias, and fever are the most common side effects. Last week, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) released a report outlining the impact of COVID-19 on the state. In Montana, the coronavirus became the third leading cause of death in 2020. Montana’s mortality rate has increased by 14% compared to the average over the last five years. Eleven people in Valley County died of COVID-19. Native Americans make up about 7% of Montana’s population and are disproportionately killed by the disease, accounting for 18% of Montana’s COVID-19-related deaths. DPHSS reports can be found on the DPHHS site. https://dphhs.mt.gov/ DPHHS also provided updates on the variant COVID-19 strain found in Montana. As of March 17, the state had found 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 mutants. On March 16th and 17th, the department learned of 11 new variant cases matching two California variant strains and a New York variant strain. Valley County was one of the 10 counties in which 11 cases were detected.

