



New studies show that a diet filled with leafy vegetables can help improve muscle strength and muscle function. Joondalup, Australia — It turns out that Sailorman’s Popeye was right. Spinach really makes you stronger. A new study found that eating only one serving of leafy vegetables daily improved muscle function, especially in the legs. Researchers say that the favorite food of cartoon icons can protect older people from fragility. The Australian team has revealed that the nitrates in green leafy vegetables are the secret behind their amazing power. In addition to spinach, these foods also include broccoli, lettuce, cabbage and kale. “Our study shows that a diet high in nitrate-rich vegetables can strengthen muscles independently of physical activity,” said Edith Cowan University’s lead author. Dr. Mark Sim said: Media release.. His team has tracked 3,759 Australians in 12 years. The results show that those who eat about 3 ounces of vegetables a day have 11 percent greater leg strength. This is equivalent to two spoons of spinach or three spears of broccoli. The authors of the study also found a 4 percent improvement in walking speed compared to those with the lowest nitrate intake. Muscle function is essential for maintaining good health, especially in later years. Reduces the risk of brittle bone disease, osteoporosis, fractures and falls. “About one in three Australians over the age of 65 Suffering from autumn every year, It’s important to find ways to prevent these events and their potentially serious consequences, “adds Dr. Sim. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fall rates for older people in the United States are about the same. Approximately 36 million elderly people fall each year, killing more than 32,000. So are enough people to eat leafy vegetables? Dr. Sim believes that green is the most important vegetable in the human diet, even though it is one of the least popular. spinach Together with lettuce, kale and even nitrate-rich beetroot, it brought the greatest benefits. “Less than 1 in 10 Australians eat the recommended 5-6 serve vegetables a day,” the study authors report. “We need to eat a variety of vegetables every day. At least one of them is leafy vegetables, Range of positive health benefits For the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems. “ “It’s better to eat nitrate-rich vegetables as part of a healthy diet than to take supplements. Green leafy vegetables provide all kinds of essential vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health.” Sim continues. “Still, to optimize muscle function, Balanced diet Rich in green leafy vegetables, ideally combined with regular exercise, including weight training. “ This study follows a previous study by the same team who found that nitrates improve muscle function in older women who are most prone to falls.It also adds to the growing evidence Connect vegetables Good cardiovascular health. A recent Edith Cowan University study found that cruciferous types, especially broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower, prevent arteriosclerosis. The team’s next step is to explore strategies to increase the consumption of lush green vegetables by the general public. “We are currently looking for model studies to find out how we can use our knowledge of illness to encourage people to improve their diet and exercise in the long run,” Dr. Sim concludes. The survey results will be displayed in Nutrition Journal.. SWNS writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.

