Covid cases surged up to 150% in minority pop-rich counties

Coronavirus remains untouched in every corner of the United States, but counties with high ethnic minority populations are up to 150% more likely to have been hit hard by infection than most of the country’s white areas. Is shown in the new data.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus spread like a wildfire in the color community and was the first and earliest in the region with a large community of Asians or blacks.

Then, before it spread in almost every county in the United States in December, cases surged in black and Hispanic populations.

It has become a pandemic and painfully familiar story: the same racial disparity that underpins higher rates of other conditions such as heart disease and diabetes results in much higher infection and mortality rates in the color community. I did.

CDC officials have also used the microscopic view the state has obtained in its latest survey (examining county racial demographics) to enable early outbreaks, especially in high-risk communities. Trying to find signs of warning.

After about 30 million infections (and an increase), more than 543,000 people have died, and unlike others, vaccines are finally beginning to quell the US pandemic in a year.

But the sacrifice was enormous, especially for the minority Americans.

Native Americans, blacks, and Hispanics are all more likely to catch the coronavirus.

They are all about three times more likely to require hospitalization for infection and about twice more likely to die of COVID-19 than their Caucasian peers.

In addition, after the peak of 250,000 cases per day in January, the number of cases per day has decreased sharply, but in the United States, about 50,000 cases continue every 24 hours.

Also, hotspots are still emerging and reviving, with more than half of the states increasing cases, especially in areas such as Florida and Michigan where restrictions on slowing the spread of the coronavirus have been relaxed. Is occurring.









Between April 1st and 14th, 11.4% of US counties had a "high incidence" of COVID-19 cases.













From August 5th to 18th, dynamics changed, with high case rates in about two-thirds of the country.





Unlimited spread of the coronavirus poses a special threat to people of color, especially due to poor access to the vaccine and a high proportion of vaccine hesitation, especially among blacks and Hispanic Americans.

The effects of the coronavirus have been racially heterogeneous since the first wave of infection in the United States.

Between April 1st and 14th, 11.4% of US counties had a “high incidence” of COVID-19 cases.

In other words, every two weeks investigated by the CDC, more than one in ten counties had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, at the same time, nearly 29% of Asia’s most populous counties had already reached high levels of Covid cases.

The situation was equally dire in about 28 percent of the black community.

Infection rates are in the Tristate area (where New York was the global source of the pandemic), Louisiana, Arizona, New Mexico, Florida, and Washington (the area where the first case was identified in the country). Was the highest in.

From August 5th to 18th, the dynamics changed.

The case rate was high in about two-thirds of the country.







By December, the disparity based on the county's demographic composition was more or less closed by the metrics of the CDC survey, but because the coronavirus was so widespread in almost all US counties (> 99%). is.





Unusually high infection rates are no longer seen in the highly populated counties of Asia.

However, 92.4% of places with an above-average black population experienced weekly infections, as did 74.5% of counties with a high Hispanic population.

It’s worth noting that by August, many office employees were working from home, but many companies are now open.

Blacks and Hispanic Americans make up the majority of the “essential” workforce and the obs of the service economy, and by then may have been in and out of the workplace and infected outside the home. I was in contact with people.









© Provided by Daily Mail













© Provided by Daily Mail





And, of course, by December, the virus had spread rapidly in more than 99% of US counties, regardless of demographic composition.

Nonetheless, the ability of the virus to quickly settle in the color community early in the pandemic undoubtedly increased the rate of infection, hospitalization, and death in these areas.

“The spread of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the United States has severely affected racial and ethnic minority populations,” the author of the CDC writes.

‘… Racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately represented among COVID-19 cases in counties with high or rapidly increasing incidences, and these groups are COVID-19-related hospitalizations and The mortality rate was high.

“Inequality in social, economic and environmental conditions between racial and ethnic minority groups leads to disparities in health risks and outcomes, including those related to COVID-19.”

For Americans, the accelerated deployment of vaccines shed light at the end of the tunnel, but inequality remains.

There is a big gap in vaccination rates. New York Times Vaccination rates have been reported to be fairly high in states with a large white population and delayed in states with a high population of blacks and Hispanics.

And as long as there are still unvaccinated people, the coronavirus will continue to spread-and CDC authors may turn to counties where the state lives in search of signs of an impending surge of more vulnerable minorities. I warn you that it may not happen.

