Studies confirm that remdesivir shortens the disease of COVID-19





(CNN)- The antiviral drug remdesivir shortens the duration of illness even among non-white patients at high risk of severe illness, doctors reported Wednesday. The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, adds evidence that the drug can reduce the burden of coronavirus disease, even if it is not a cure. Remdesivir, sold under the Veklury brand, was approved in October. It was the first drug to be fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in the treatment of COVID-19. “Remdesivir administration was primarily associated with faster clinical improvement in a cohort of non-white patients,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi and colleagues at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine wrote in a report. Garibaldi was one of a team of doctors who treated then-President Trump with a coronavirus infection last year. The team examined the records of 2,483 patients with COVID-19 treated with the Johns Hopkins system. Of these, 342 received remdesivir and 184 of these patients also received corticosteroids. Patients who received remdesivir were less likely to die, but the findings were not statistically significant, the team said. Only very ill patients took remdesivir – patients with low oxygen levels and signs of organ damage. “Our study had a much higher proportion of patients in the underrated minority group than in previous clinical trials of remdesivir. About 80% of patients in our cohort were non-white individuals. But in clinical trials it was between 30% and 47%, “the team wrote. “Undervalued minority groups were disproportionately burdened during the COVID-19 pandemic, but were not widely represented in clinical trials, so administration of remdesivir reduced the time to clinical improvement in these populations. It provides important evidence that it is related to. “ This story was first published on CNN.com. “Studies have confirmed that remdesivir shortens the disease of COVID-19.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos