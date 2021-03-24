Fact Check: “Wrong Vaccine” Didn’t Turn People into Zombies in the “I Am Legend” Movie





I’m not a legend Did the 2007 fictional movie “I Am Legend” tell the story of a population that turned into zombies in 2021 due to the “wrong vaccine”? No, it’s not. The movie is set in 2012, not 2021, and the characters in the movie are not harmed by the vaccine, but are genetically modified viruses aimed at treating cancer. The complaint is Facebook post (archive Here) Published March 21, 2021 with the caption “ENJOY YALLDAY”. The text pasted in the photo opens: I wanted to remind you of everything I’ve become a legend in the movie. That year was 2021, and people became zombies because of the wrong vaccine. have a great day This is what it looks like on Facebook at the time of writing. (Source: Facebook screenshot taken at 15:44:21 2021 UTC on Tuesday, March 23) The following starts at 53 seconds and includes the opening scene of “I Am Legend”. In this scene, the character describes the genetic engineering of the measles virus and treats cancer. As this Facebook post claims, the movie is not a vaccine aimed at eradicating the pandemic, but harms everyone who receives the pandemic. In addition, “I Am Legend” is not set in 2021. Most of the movies are set in 2012. Screenplay.. A few 46.4 million people are fully vaccinated In the United States at the time of this writing, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on March 22, 2021 and followed up on death reports. No cases were found in which the vaccine killed the patient. There are no reports that the COVID vaccine turns people into zombies. Zombies only exist in TV and movie dramas.

