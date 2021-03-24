UPDATE State has announced 4,667 new COVID cases, including 46 in the Valley.Hospitalizations increase again | Coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 4,667 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This is the best total for over 6 weeks.

New counts released by state health authorities include 46 new cases in the valley. The state-wide increase is the largest daily increase since the announcement of 4,688 cases on February 5. Wednesday marked the second day of the month with over 4,000 new cases.

Locally, there were 19 new cases in Northumberland County, 14 in Snyder, 11 in Union, and 2 in Montour County. One died in Northumberland and one in the county for the second consecutive day.

There were 48 deaths associated with the new coronavirus throughout the state.

According to the latest data from the State Department, 93,419 residents were vaccinated on Tuesday. Of these, 25,074 were fully vaccinated. Tuesday’s vaccine boosted the total number of fully covered individuals in the state to 1,592,201, with total vaccine doses exceeding 4.5 million.

To date, 31,967 inhabitants of the four counties of the Valley have been fully vaccinated.

Hospitalization

As of noon Wednesday, 1,652 patients were hospitalized across Pennsylvania, an increase of 21 from Tuesday’s report. This includes 351 patients (up to 10) being treated in the intensive care unit and 184 patients being treated on ventilator.

In the valley, 38 patients are being treated in hospitals, an increase of 2 from Tuesday.

Geisinger’s major hospital in Danville has 26 patients, 12 of whom use the ICU and 6 of whom use ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, seven patients are being treated, including three who are on ventilators. Evangelical Community Hospital treats 5 patients, 2 on mechanical ventilation.

On campus

On Wednesday morning, Bucknell reported 12 active cases, including 7 among students. On the school’s online dashboard, 68 students were isolated, down 9 students. There were four new positive tests on campus on Tuesday.

Susquehanna University has three active student cases and one active employee case. Since January 21, 81 cases, including 78, have been colleges among students.

Nursing home

So far, there have been 2,127 infections in nursing homes in the valley, of which 1,719 were residents, according to the state’s DOH.

In Montour County, 288 residents and 69 staff were killed and 39 were killed at six facilities.

In Northumberland County, 1,030 people have been infected, 254 among staff and 215 in 20 facilities. The latest data show one new death and one resident case in the county. At two facilities in Snyder County, 138 residents and 36 staff were infected and 20 died. In Union County, seven facilities have reported 43 deaths, 263 inhabitants and 49 employees. The state has not reported active cases at the institution.

Prison and state center

Lewisburg’s US Prison (USP) still has 22 active cases, down one from Tuesday. 19 of them are by staff. To date, no prisoners or personnel have died due to viral complications.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there is one active case for both low and medium security sites in Allenwood. At USP-Allenwood, there are two cases of active staff and no cases of active prisoners. To date, one prisoner at a USP facility has died of the disease.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 1,214 prisoners in four federal prisons have recovered and 161 employees have recovered.

The SCI-Coal Township has 18 active cases at the same level as the Monday report. The state correctional bureau reports cases of 7 prisoners and 11 employees. One prisoner died due to complications from the disease.

According to the State Department, there are less than five deaths at the Serin’s Grove Center and less than five active cases of serviced residents. Also, less than 5 cases are active among staff. If less than 5, the state does not report a specific number. The cumulative number of cases at the facility is 325, of which 95 are residents seeking service.

Danville State Hospital’s clients have also died less than five. There are zero active cases for clients and less than five active cases for facility employees.