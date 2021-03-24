Middle-aged loneliness is a risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease





Credit: CC0 public domain

Persistent loneliness in middle age (45-64 years) increases the likelihood that people will develop dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) later in life. However, people who have recovered from loneliness are less likely to develop dementia than those who have never felt lonely. Loneliness is a subjective feeling that results from a perceived contradiction between a desired social relationship and an actual social relationship.Solitude does not itself have a clinical illness condition, but it is associated with a negative range health Outcomes of sleep disorders, depressive symptoms, cognitive impairment, stroke, etc. Still, feeling lonely can happen to anyone at some point in life, especially in extreme, unresolved and rapid situations, such as the blockade of COVID-19. Still, people feel lonely or not, depending on how long or “permanent” they are. Therefore, people who have recovered from loneliness may experience long-term health effects that differ from those who have been lonely for many years. To elucidate the relationship between these various forms of loneliness (temporary and persistent loneliness) and AD cases, researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have been cognitively normal from the Framingham Heart Study. I looked up data about Boston University.Specifically, they investigated whether permanent loneliness more strongly predicted future development. dementia AD rather than temporary loneliness.They also wanted to see if this relationship was established and independent of depression. Genetic risk factors In the case of AD, apolipoprotein ε4 (APOEε4) allele, etc. After being influenced by age, gender, education, social networks, living alone, Physical health Persistent loneliness was associated with a higher risk when genetic risk was taken into account, while temporary loneliness was associated with dementia and AD onset 18 years later than in the absence of loneliness. It was related to low risk. “Persistent loneliness is a threat to brain health, but psychological resilience following a negative experience in life may explain why temporary loneliness is protected in the context of the development of dementia. “Hmm,” explained the corresponding author, Dr. Wendy Kiu, MD, a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology & treatment at BUSM. In the light of the current pandemic, these findings may currently suffer from loneliness, but after a while they overcome this sentiment, including using successful coping techniques and following physical distance regulation policy changes. Bring hope to those who have the potential to do it. According to researchers, these results motivated further investigation of the factors that make individuals resilient to harmful life events. Lonely, Promotes brain health and AD prevention. Loneliness is a major cause of depression in the elderly Provided by

Boston University School of Medicine



Quote: Middle-aged loneliness is dementia and Alzheimer's disease acquired on March 24, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-midlife-loneliness-factor-dementia-alzheimer.html

