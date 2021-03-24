Middlesex-Over 30 Daily COVID-19 Cases in London

For the second time this month, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the London area exceeds 30.

The Middlesex London Health Unit reported 31 new infections on Wednesday. This is an increase from Tuesday 22nd and Monday 20th. The only other day in March, when the number of cases was so high, was last Friday, when 31 cases were recorded.

The number of mutation-positive cases identified and screened was 4 and 54.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been a total of 6,668 confirmed cases in London and Middlesex County.

The death toll in this area remains unchanged at 185. Only two COVID-19-related deaths this month. One is March 3rd and the other is March 8th. People are dead. Vaccination of residents and staff of long-term care facilities and retirement homes has been shown to reduce deaths.

The outbreak remains in three local geriatric facilities, one public school in Lucan, and the residence of the Essex Hall at Western University. Currently, there are 10 active cases in schools in 9 regions. Five of these incidents were reported Tuesday at Glencaen Public in London, Parkview in Comoca, Harrisfield in Ingersoll, Huron Park Secondary in Woodstock, and the Strathroy District University Institute.

Outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Center have not spread with just six patients and less than five staff members infected. There are no deaths associated with this outbreak. The hospital network has a total of 15 COVID-19 patients, 6 of whom are enrolled in the intensive care unit. Seven employees also tested positive.

An additional 15 recovery was reported by the health unit on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases resolved to 6,278. Currently, there are 205 known active cases in the area.

Southwestern public health recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no additional deaths. This is down from the 17 new infections the day before. In recent cases, Elgin and Oxford counties totaled up to 2,723 and killed 67. There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the two counties for more than a month. The number of resolved cases increased to 2,578, leaving 78 active cases in the area. There is one elderly facility with active cases-Arch Transitional Bed Program.

The daily number of cases in Ontario has increased slightly following a daily decline.

According to public health officials, 1,571 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday. It’s up a bit from 1,546 on Tuesday. This is less than 1,600 daily cases for the second consecutive day.

The region with the highest number of cases was Toronto with 459 cases, followed by Peel and York regions with 309 and 143 cases.

A daily epidemiological summary shows that Ontario found a confirmed case in 909 laboratories containing a variant of concern. Currently B.1.1.7. There are a total of 1,389 British variants known as, 50 South African variants known as B.1.351, and 47 Brazilian variants P.1.

The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began is currently 333,690.

Ten deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, with the state’s death toll reaching 7,263.

The Ontario hospital currently handles 893 patients with COVID-19. Of these, 333 are in the intensive care unit and 210 are on ventilator.

Up to 311,380 cases have been resolved state-wide. It leaves 15,047 known active cases of the virus in Ontario.

Over the last 24 hours, over 51,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed, up from 32,556 the previous day. The positive rate in Ontario dropped from 5.7% to 3.7%.

As of Tuesday night, the state has been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine 1,676,150 times. A total of 302,664 people in Ontario have been vaccinated for the second time and are considered fully vaccinated.