Wilmington’s family thanks state for childhood cancer research





Wilmington, Mass. — Wilmington’s family, whose child was diagnosed with cancer, thanked the state’s Department of Environmental Health for a childhood cancer study published Wednesday.

A state study found a link between pollutants in the town’s water supply and clusters of childhood cancer in the 1990s, such as lymphoma and leukemia. The family thanked state officials, scientists, legislators and activists for working to accomplish the study. “Thanks for investing time and resources to ensure an unquestionable, effective, complete discovery,” the family said. “They recognized the importance of combining public health research with scientific groundwater model studies to clearly conclude and determine the causal link between Wilmington’s environmental exposure to childhood cancer. “

The study found an association between two carcinogens in the town’s waters and childhood cancer with maternal prenatal exposure. Childhood cancer Since 2001, the city’s water has fallen to normal levels and no longer poses any known risks to public health, the state said. “Families, especially children who have survived cancer, now young adults, are optimistic and enthusiastic about seeing how science and technology can effectively combine with community health research to produce meaningful answers and undeniable truths. “The family said. “These brave survivors hope that this historic work and collaboration can provide answers and insights to other communities with similar problems at home and around the world.”

The town’s public water supply no longer contains either of the two chemicals investigated, the state said. The underground aquifer is still contaminated with NDMA, but it does not supply water to the town. “They want to state that this fact-based study example provides society with an informed and complete answer, and that public health research can automatically welcome the future, including scientific fact-finding,” the news release said. Read. “They can guide science and technology to engage in all kinds of businesses on a daily basis and make concrete investments in a sustainable environment to protect natural resources and drinking water supplies from future pollution. , Envisioning a healthier world. “

The family was especially grateful to the late Congressman James Miceli, who “proudly and tirelessly represented him in finding the answer.” The Olin Chemical Site, which was the source of the chemical n-nitrodimethylamine, is now a superfund site managed by the Environmental Protection Agency. $ 48 Million Cleanup Plan It was announced last year.

