Allegheny County executives discuss “increased vigilance” in COVID-19 cases





Allegheny County officials discussed the recent increase in COVID-19 cases at a weekly news briefing Wednesday, calling it “alert.” Watch the full report from Pittsburgh Action News 4 on the video player above. Rich Fitzgerald, an executive at Allegheny County, emphasized that residents need to continue to wear masks and stay at a social distance. “The worrying thing we are concerned about is the increase in incidents,” Fitzgerald said. “We need to keep the mask, the distance, what we know we have to do, and prevent what we call the third spike, which has bad consequences for the people of Allegheny County.” Video: Allegheny County Executive: Amazing Increase in COVID-19 Cases Dr. Debra Bogen, Director of Health, Allegheny County also emphasized the importance of mitigation measures. Bogen said this week that the seven-day rolling positive rate rose from 5.4% last week to 6%. She also said hospitalizations were starting to increase in the county. According to Bogen, case investigations show that people are gathering together with friends in large groups, many without masks and short physical distances. “As we approach the next holiday, we all want to get together with friends and family. Given the growing number of cases and variants in our community, we all want to get together. We want to limit ourselves to small groups, wear masks, stay physically separated, and continue to wash our hands, “Bogen said. Video above: “Personal responsibility” was encouraged as the incident reoccurred. Amesh Adalja, a public health expert and doctor in the Pittsburgh region, said he was optimistic about the big picture of COVID-19, mainly because of low deaths and hospitalizations and not overwhelming the hospital system. I will. On Wednesday night, less than 7% of the county’s intensive care unit had COVID-19 patients. Hospitalization and death are indicators of delay. This means that the impact of Wednesday’s number of cases is unknown for weeks. However, Adalja says the most vulnerable to COVID-19 is vaccination, which reduces stress on the hospital. Due to the current status of the vaccine, he was separated from hospitalization and death. The important thing is to continue through these priority groups, vaccinate more people, resume safely, and stop focusing on cases. Adalja and Bogen said the following mitigations continue to be important to avoid further expansion if possible. But it’s okay, but take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus, and don’t assume that it’s like cold and you’re trying to get over it, “Bogen said.

Allegheny County officials discussed the recent increase in COVID-19 cases at a weekly news briefing Wednesday, calling it “alert.” Watch the full report from Pittsburgh Action News 4 on the video player above. Rich Fitzgerald, an executive at Allegheny County, emphasized that residents need to continue to wear masks and stay at a social distance. “The worrying thing we are concerned about is the increase in incidents,” Fitzgerald said. “We need to keep the mask, the distance, what we know we have to do, and prevent what we call the third spike, which will have bad consequences for the people of Allegheny County. . “ Video above: Allegheny County executives: Amazing increase in COVID-19 cases Dr. Debra Bogen, director of health at Allegheny County, also emphasized the importance of mitigation measures. According to Bogen, the seven-day rolling positive rate this week has risen from 5.4% last week to 6%. She also said hospitalizations were starting to increase in the county. According to Bogen, case investigations show that people are gathering together with friends in large groups, many without masks and short physical distances. “As we approach the next holiday, we all want to get together with friends and family. Given the growing number of cases and variants in our community, we all want to get together. We want to limit ourselves to small groups, wear masks, stay physically separated, and continue to wash our hands, “Bogen said. Video above: “Personal responsibility” was encouraged as the incident reoccurred Dr. Amesh Adalja is a public health expert and doctor in the Pittsburgh area. He states that he is optimistic about the big picture of COVID-19. This is mainly due to low deaths and hospitalizations and not overwhelming the hospital system. As of Wednesday night, less than 7% of the county’s intensive care unit had COVID-19 patients, according to state data. Hospitalization and death are indicators of delay. This means that the impact of Wednesday’s number of cases is unknown for weeks. However, Adalja says the most vulnerable to COVID-19 is vaccination, which reduces stress on the hospital. “We should expect more cases. It’s not a problem for me to have more cases, but the current status of the vaccine separates these cases from hospitalization and death. So it’s still important to keep these. By passing through the priority group and getting more people vaccinated, we can safely resume, stop focusing on cases, and continue to consider hospitalizations and vaccine deployments. ” Adalja said. Adalja and Bogen said the following mitigations are still important to avoid further spread if possible. “It’s okay to follow our mitigation guidelines, but take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus and don’t assume it’s like a cold. No more.” ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos