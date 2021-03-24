No more vaccination reservations available at pharmacies in the Kingston area

Many of the previous bookings were taken up by people seeking vaccines outside the Kingston region. Photo by Jen Baker / Photographs of handouts

Article content Kingston — Pharmacies in the Kingston region do not book the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine because doses in all regions are spoken. Currently, pharmacies are waiting for more doses from the state government, so they are adding their names to the waiting list. According to Jen Baker, co-owner and pharmacist of Amherstview’s Pharmasave Loyalist Pharmacy and chair of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, booking all bookings locally is good news and bittersweet. Over 20,000 Astra as one of three Ontario health units participating in state pilots to integrate pharmacies into vaccine deployment plans at 46 pharmacies in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Areas A Zeneca vaccine will be distributed. .. All of these vaccines will be given before the April 2 expiration date of the vaccine batch. In other words, the dose is not wasted.

Article content “This was a huge achievement and we have increased the number of doses,” Baker said. Baker described the last two weeks as “a sprint to start a marathon.” “The more you calm down with your reorder information, the more you can calm down at a more normal pace,” she said. “But the incentive to get more doses as soon as possible to ensure that there are no wasted doses by the expiration date of the batch received by all pharmacies feels like a little sprint to start the process. I did. “ When pilots were first started, vaccines were limited to those between the ages of 60 and 64 years. Due to the age limit, pharmacies in some areas were concerned that they might not be able to find enough people to get the vaccine before it expires. Many of those appointments were taken up by people seeking vaccines from outside the region. Approximately one-third of local pharmacy vaccine reservations live in the Leeds, Glenville, Lanark, Hastings Prince Edward, and Ottawa health unit areas, according to Dr. Kieran Moore, Head of Health at the local health unit. Reserved by people. It was not included in the pilot program. On Monday, the eligibility of the AstraZeneca vaccine expanded to include everyone over the age of 60, but by then many reservations had been booked for individuals from outside the Kingston region. “It’s a bit bittersweet to make a reservation for people outside the region when we were able to serve more than 65 people in the region,” Baker admitted. “But we are all trying to move forward and do the right thing. We are all trying to do the right thing and justice.”

Article content Suzanne Garrett, a local pharmacist, has launched a website that informs KFL & A residents of where the COVID-19 vaccine in pharmacies is available. She has updated www.ygkvax.com to provide information on where vaccine doses are still available, contact information, and online booking platforms for individual participating pharmacies in the region, which pharmacies are currently in turn. Provides information about accepting names on the waiting list. She is committed to bringing together local pharmacists who have been involved in the pilot program through regular group communication, and Garrett publishes regular updates on vaccine availability through her ygkvax.com project. I was able to do. Department. “We are very fortunate to have a leader like Jen in our area,” Garrett said. “That’s what you need. The locals on earth connect with everyone and keep them up to date.” There is no definite date, but Baker said pharmacies need to increase vaccine doses during April. More will be known when delivery dates, doses, and plans to distribute those doses are announced. As the state’s pharmacy program expands to other health units, the demand from travelers to the Kingston area should diminish. Until then, many pharmacies have a waiting list on hand so that people can be notified when they have a dose.

Article content More than 1,500 eligible individuals are on the waiting list at the pharmacy alone, and the state government wants to take it again, Baker said. She believes that some people over the age of 75 who are eligible to book a vaccine clinic in the area are off the list. “We are happy to have no shortage of recipients,” she said. “Now we need to get the vaccine to get the weapon.” Baker understands the frustration that people trying to go to a pilot-participating pharmacy to get on the vaccination waiting list may feel. She sought patience from the general public as pharmacists worked to answer these calls in addition to their daily interactions with doctors and patients. “We will return your phone,” she said. “Please wait while we strive to ensure that we get the best information as quickly as possible.” While pharmacists feel the burden of extra workload, Baker, as a healthcare provider with the training and equipment to participate in historic developments, how much trust the general public has in pharmacists. He said the professional community is honored. “When we all look back on it, when we have time to do it, that’s what I think … we’re proud and also exhausted and remember.” [email protected]

