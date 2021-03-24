Hamilton Barr was charged with violating COVID-19 regulations after the city reported 87 new cases.

Hamilton’s bar, Cause and Effect, has been charged with four charges of violating COVID-19 regulations under the Ontario Resumption Act. This includes masking violations and failing to record customer contact information.

It comes as Hamilton Public Health Service report 87 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday.

At a city council meeting, Paul Johnson, director of the city’s emergency operations center, said he was disappointed to consider the charges imposed over the weekend.

Johnson said the general public needs to look at the Oliver’s Steakhouse in Oakville to understand why it is important to comply with public health guidelines and remove contact information.

According to a release from Halton Public Health, more than 200 people may have recently been exposed to the COVID-19 mutant in Olivers.

“For some reason it feels like everything is peeling off … and the answer is no,” Johnson said. “There is only one change, it’s about the capacity of the indoor dining room.”

Currently, there are 746 active cases in the city. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,099 infections have been confirmed.

About 90% of these cases have been resolved.

HPHS has identified two new outbreaks. One occurred at St. Peter’s Hospital and the other at Gino’s Pizza in the water down. This brings the total number of outbreaks in this area to 33.

Outbreaks at HHS Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 West, St. Lawrence Catholic Elementary School, and Community Church Millgrove / Waterdown were declared Tuesday.

There were 74,709 Vaccine dose administered So far in Hamilton. This is just over 11 percent of the total population covered in the region.

Brant

Brant County Health Unit report Seven new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths is 13.

The county currently has a total of 54 active cases. Two of those people are taken care of in the hospital.

A total of 1,702 proceedings have been filed in Brant, of which 1,635 are considered resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Haldimand and Norfolk counties report Two new cases have occurred in the past day, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 68.

A total of 1,567 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the area, with 39 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Haldimand-Norfolk health officials have given about 70 percent of all vaccine doses received so far. A total of 16,557 people have been vaccinated.

Halton

Halton Public Health report 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The death toll is 200.

There are currently 313 active cases in the region.

As of Friday, the area has vaccinated its population a total of 51,954 times.

Niagara

There are 53 New case As of Wednesday, the number of coronaviruses in the Niagara region totals 380 in active cases.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 9,305 cases have occurred in Niagara, of which 8,550 have been declared resolved.

The region declared one new outbreak on Wednesday. The aggregate of active outbreaks stands at 18.

Over 800 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. To date, 18,182 Niagara residents have been dosed.

Six Nations

Six Nations of the Grand River currently has 11 Current infected persons (number) Of COVID-19. One is hospitalized and 58 residents are self-quarantined.

A total of 435 cases have been seen and 8 deaths have been recorded in the area.

To date, 1,133 partially vaccinated residents have been vaccinated with a single jab. There are 128 people who have been fully vaccinated or have been vaccinated twice.