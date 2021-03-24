Is tinnitus a symptom of coronavirus?





Natalie Lambert, an associate research professor of biostatistics and health data science at Indiana University School of Medicine, surveyed about 5,200 “long-distance” Covid-19 patients, with about 17% reporting new ear ringing, four minutes. People who say that more than 3 of them are in progress.She warned that more research is needed to confirm result, Not yet peer-reviewed or published in medical journals. Has been updated March 24, 2021, 6:25 pm Eastern Standard Time There is also evidence that the symptoms of Covid-19 can exacerbate existing tinnitus.To One online survey Of the approximately 3,100 people from 48 countries suffering from tinnitus, researchers found that of the 237 people who experienced Covid-19 symptoms, 40 percent said their tinnitus symptoms were significantly worsened. Almost one-third of respondents report that the stress of the pandemic itself exacerbated tinnitus, even if they were not infected with Covid-19. “We know that anxiety can make tinnitus worse, and it’s a vicious circle: the worse your tinnitus, the more anxious you are,” Dr. Hildrew said. It was. “It becomes a very aggressive loop and can be difficult to break.” How does tinnitus affect mental health? When Marlene Suarez was infected with Covid-19 in the second week of January, her fever, cough, and dyspnea symptoms were not severe enough to require hospitalization, Monoclonal antibody To reduce the risk of serious complications. About a week after the diagnosis, when I was watching TV, I noticed that my left ear was ringing and I couldn’t hear anything in my right ear. “I went to the emergency room and said the otolaryngology was probably from Covid-19,” said Suarez, 62, a lawyer in Collinsville, Illinois. “I was so depressed and scared that I never got better,” said Suarez. “I talk and talk to make a living. If you hear the bell ringing on your left, how do you talk to your client or attend a courtroom?” Suarez was given oral corticosteroids for several weeks, but more than two months later, her tinnitus and deafness have almost disappeared. However, for many people with chronic tinnitus, the consequences can be catastrophic. Tinnitus is associated with some mental health conditions, Including anxiety and depressionAnd mainly for women. Richard Tyler, an audiologist at the University of Iowa’s Carver Medical College, said: “No one knows if it gets worse or eventually disappears. Suddenly they have sleep problems, can’t continue the conversation and can’t concentrate. It’s overwhelming. It may seem like a challenge. “ The state is also linked to Increased risk of suicide..so Research letter Researchers presented at JAMA Tinnitus – Head and Neck Surgery in 2019 found that among more than 16,000 adults in Sweden who have experienced tinnitus, women, especially those with severe tinnitus, are at slight risk of suicide. I found that it was increasing. However, those who were diagnosed with this condition and probably treated were not at increased risk.

