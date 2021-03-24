Health
Daily updates on coronavirus cases in Erie County
In Erie County, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline, but health officials are keeping an eye on neighboring counties where the number of cases is increasing again.
The recent daily COVID-19 total has increased not only in Erie and Chautauqua counties in New York, but also in Allegheny county.
Dr. Howard Nadwarney, MD, said he was concerned about the rise in other counties, but added that the residents of Erie County had some control over the situation.
“I think it’s inevitable,” said Nadwarney, an infectious disease specialist at St. Vincent Hospital and an adviser to the Erie County Health Department. “It depends on human behavior. If we don’t wear face masks and eat in large groups, we probably won’t see an increase.”
Erie County reported 27 new cases and one additional death on Wednesday. Except for the week in early March, when outbreaks were reported at Albion’s state correctional facility, the number of cases has continued to decline for about two months.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had a total of 18,401 COVID-19 cases, 449 deaths and 64,912 negative tests.
However, as families gather for large meals and friends spend time socializing, counties often see a surge in COVID-19 cases before and after vacations. Easter is April 4th this year.
“On Easter Sunday, if people go to church, wear face masks and don’t sing, the virus can easily spread. This can be a safe event,” said Nadworny. ..
According to Nadownie, fully vaccinated people can get together indoors without wearing a face mask.
Still, they need to follow certain precautions.
“If everyone is completely vaccinated, it’s probably much safer to have dinner with the family,” Nadwarney said. “The problem is when the group grows and some people are not vaccinated.”
More:Park Plan: A year after COVID was closed, Erie will soon reopen playgrounds and shelters.
Nadworny added that children who have not yet been vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill with the virus, but can become infected and spread COVID-19.
More vaccination clinics this week
At least 10 large COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned in the county this week. This is the result of more vaccines being sent to the county.
More:Erie County has identified a second case of the COVID-19 variant. No other case has been confirmed yet.
Even with the addition of clinics, Melissa Lyon, director of the county health department, said it was not yet known when the state would move to Phase 1B of the vaccination program.
“There is controversy and the state is trying to get a feel for how volume and vaccination will be deployed,” Lyon said. “There are still a lot of people here in Erie who need to schedule Phase 1A.”
According to the State Health Department, 13 county residents of COVID-19 were hospitalized on Tuesday night, eight of whom needed an intensive care unit and three of whom needed a ventilator.
According to the State Department of Health, residents of at least 24,025 counties have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and 39,917 have been fully vaccinated.
This work is provided free of charge to readers as a public service in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. Join GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join to support your local journalism.
Contact David Bruce [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce..
Vaccination clinic
Registration is required to be vaccinated at all clinics. To register, please contact one of the following organizations:
UPMC Hamot: visit https://vaccine.upmc.com Alternatively, call 844-UPMCVAC (876-2822).
St. Vincent Hospital: Visit https://www.ahn.org or sign up for AHNMyChart. You can also call 814-CONNECT (266-6328). Do not call St. Vincent directly.
LECOM Center for Health & Aging: Visit http://lecom.eventbrite.com, call 866-LECOM19 or send an email Vaccine information @ lecomslc.org..
Booker T. Washington Center: Call 814-453-5744, extension. 266.
Erie Veterans Medical Center: Any veteran who is enrolled in Erie VAMC and is being treated can be vaccinated. Call 814-868-8661 and press 2 to schedule your booking.
