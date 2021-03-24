The Society of Breast Imaging recommends that women undergo mammogram screening before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine – FOX13 News Memphis





Memphis, TN — If you have a mammogram appointment and plan to receive a COVID vaccine, it is advisable to see if you need to reschedul your breast exams. Indo Bruce got the mammogram about 4 weeks ago. On Wednesday, she received her first COVID vaccine. Do you have questions about the spread of the coronavirus? There is an entire section dedicated to reporting the outbreak. Click here for more information. “Currently, we don’t know how bad Covid is and how it reacts to Covid, so if you catch it, it’s a good idea to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” Bruce, who said breast cancer occurs in his family, was shocked to learn that some women may be at risk of receiving false-positive mammogram measurements after receiving the COVID vaccine. .. The Society of Breast Imaging recommends that women perform a screening mammogram before receiving the first COVID vaccine or 6 weeks after the last vaccination. Relation: An increase in UK atypical cases in Shelby County could lead to a new wave of infection, experts fear According to doctors, the vaccine can cause temporary swelling of the lymph nodes. That’s what you don’t want to appear in breast cancer screening. Many didn’t know that they needed to get a mammogram before they could get a shot, as these drivers were waiting to get vaccinated. “I’ve read and heard about the possible side effects of vaccination, which is swollen lymph nodes, but I’ve never heard of a correlation with doing mammograms,” Bruce said. Bruce is still waiting for mammogram results, but is afraid that other women may be discouraged, especially if doctors notice swelling of the lymph nodes in the armpits, which may be a sign of breast cancer. .. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from the latest news in your neighborhood. Click here to download Trend story: ..

