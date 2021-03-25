Allegheny County launches new vaccine registration system

Trib LIVE daily and weekly e-mail magazine Deliver the news and information you need directly to your inbox.

Authorities announced Wednesday that Allegheny County will launch a new vaccine registration system next week.

This system allows residents to enroll in the covid-19 vaccine, be notified when they qualify, and prevent unqualified people from making reservations in the meantime.

The system will reduce the number of reservations canceled on vaccination sites, said county administrator Rich Fitzgerald.

The system allows one-time use links for specific clinics to specific populations.

The old system, which Fitzgerald said came from the state, was a challenge for the county through the deployment of vaccines. Many residents say they have problems navigating the system and are concerned about website delays and accessibility for those unfamiliar with computers and technology.

Registration changed and will start on Friday

According to Fitzgerald, online registration with the old system will end at 9am on Friday, and telephone registration with the 2-1-1 system will end at 5pm on the same day.

Overall, more than 370,000 people in Allegheny County are at least partially vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health. Dr. Debra Bogen, director of health at Allegheny County, said that of the 74,000 fully vaccinated people in the county, only 31 were “breakthrough” cases of covid-19. dose.

That’s less than 0.05% of the vaccinated people, and Bogen describes it as “positive news about the effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Vaccinations are on the rise throughout the state. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of more than 4.5 million doses have been administered, reaching more than 3 million people. Pennsylvania was once ranked as one of the slowest-distributed states, but it jumped from 30th to 17th last month, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a news release, Governor Tom Wolf acknowledged the improvement in an order requiring providers to administer 80% of the vaccine quota within 7 days of receiving it. This order was issued about a month ago, among other new obligations designed to accelerate deployment.

Still, the covid case is rising

However, in Allegheny County, progress has been made in increasing cases and hospitalizations. The county health department reported 498 new infections on Wednesday, only about 13 of which were more than a week old.

The county’s positive test rate rose to 6% last week, Bogen said.

Bogen attributed the new cases to more frequent and larger rallies, as well as an increased prevalence of more contagious variants.

“From our case study, we hear that people are gathering with friends in larger groups than they were a few weeks ago,” Bogen said. “And many of the rallies are unmasked. There are large groups in many different facilities, with shorter physical distances than recommended.”

So far, Bogen added that there are at least 33 known cases of B117 mutants in Allegheny County.

She said the case was more prevalent among the younger population, as was the surge in infectious diseases that occurred in June last year.

The median age of cases is currently under the age of 30, with an increase in cases aged 5-18 years and a decrease in cases of residents aged 65 and over.

This is probably due to an increasing number of people in the elderly group being vaccinated, Bogen said. As of last week, she said that more than 65% of people over the age of 65 had received at least one dose.

Authorities continued to follow public health guidance and urged residents to stay vigilant as vaccine distributions increased.

“Clearly the most disastrous is not just hospitalization and death,” Fitzgerald said. “But people have this illness and have been around for a long time for certain people. They may not be hospitalized, but it is certainly their life, quality of life, ability to do things. Is affecting.

“So be careful, put on a mask and stay away.”

Teghan Simonton is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Te-Gang at 724-226-4680, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..

category:

Allegheny | Coronavirus | Local | Top Story