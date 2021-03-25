Connect with us

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Brings Peace of Mind and Joy | COVID-19

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


EAU CLAIRE — Jessica Ives fired a hoop and threw his arm into the air.

Not a typical reaction after someone stabbed a sharp needle in the arm, but this was a vaccination with COVID-19, which is not a normal virus.

Ives was one of about 870 people expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Oakrea Municipal Health Department’s Vaccination Clinic in North High School on Wednesday.

“I can’t believe this day is actually here,” Ives said. “It’s great to see so many people here and so many people helping.”

Perhaps retired doctor Sue Rowe, who has volunteered in a number of such clinics over the past two months, best summarizes it in this recent Facebook post: “The Happiest Place in Medicine.” Is a vaccine clinic! “

From vaccinated people to volunteers to patients, the clinic offers an overwhelmingly positive atmosphere, said Rowe of Altoona. His role was primarily to create vaccine doses.

“People are happy to be there,” Rowe said.

Health Director Lieske Giese agreed that the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is a literally figurative shot for the local population.

“It really opens a whole new door for the health of our community, our school, our business, our healthcare system and our family.” We all need it. is.”

The details varied by clinic attendees, but the themes were overwhelmingly similar. Everyone wants to be vaccinated, hoping that they will eventually return to the normal sensations they lacked since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Chipewa Valley a year ago. Some mean seeing their grandchildren again, while others mean living their daily lives without fear of getting a fatal illness.

For Ives, who lives in Madison but has been in Augusta as his father’s caregiver since November, this shot gave her hope. She is looking forward to feeling some protection as she will perform her errands and expect to meet again with her friends.

“We were cautious for a year, but I’m happy to see the end,” said Ives, who had a clear smile under his mask.

Matthew Martin of Oakrea, wearing a Milwaukee Brewers cap and mask, called it the first step in getting the vaccine back to normal.

Martin met with dozens of other people in the northern cafeteria on Wednesday, setting up a 15-minute waiting period to check the reaction before they left. A building with initial protection against viruses.

Stephanie Powers of New Richmond was excited to take the coveted slot at Eau Claire’s Wednesday clinic just on the third day of his qualification at Wisconsin.

“It’s a relief, a complete relief,” Powers said, explaining her reaction to the early vaccination moment. “This is really a big deal.”

She said it was rewarding to participate in something that symbolized the beginning of the end of the pandemic. It killed more than 2.7 million people worldwide, 544,000 in the United States, and 538 in the district of 12 counties around Eau Claire.

She said vaccination would provide an opportunity to meet friends and family again, who had been avoided for a year due to safety concerns.

Asked how she would celebrate this opportunity, Powers said, “I’m going to have dinner with my family and hug them. That’s what I miss most.”

Similarly, Brittany and Jacob Pauls Rud of Auclair said they woke up last Saturday with a text message indicating their new vaccination qualifications. Brittany shouted with joy.

“This was the best text message I’ve ever had in my life,” said Brittany, who has touched many people through his work as a beautician and food server.

Jacob agreed, adding, “It was like waking up on Christmas morning.”

Paulsruds was even happier when he was able to make a waiting appointment at the end of the Memorial High School Ministry of Health vaccination clinic that day and received the clinic’s final dose.

Audrey Bonner, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health’s pandemic response, said a large number of volunteers and staff have enabled the clinic.

“They are willing to help and I am very happy to be part of this effort,” said Bonner. “They all know that each shot can save lives.”

Lissa Seedow of Oakrea is one of those who volunteered to help in several clinics. She called it the labor of love.

“It’s the happiest volunteer experience I’ve ever had. People aren’t just excited about getting the vaccine, they’re excited,” says Siedow. “It means that everyone is gathering to get rid of this trivial thing.”

Vaccines are also given by healthcare providers and pharmacies, and progress is being made daily towards that goal. As of Wednesday, 28.5% of the population of Eau Claire County, or 29,861, had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The numbers were 27.2% in Chippewa County, or 17,595, and 21.3% in Dunn County, or 9,644.

The pace of inoculation is also accelerating. In total, the three counties received an average of 8,885 doses per week in February. By last week, the total dose given in the county had risen to 11,792.

That number should increase even further when the Federal Emergency Management Agency opens a mass vaccination site on April 8 in the UW-O’Claire Zone Arena, which can inject 1,200 arms per day.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: