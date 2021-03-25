Expert tips and the best products

Shining Healthy skin It’s far from fashion.From Cleopatra (who is said to have used it) Olive oil For modern movie stars (to keep her skin fresh), its just shiny, full and moisturizing look was coveted.

In essence, it is hydrated, fresh (thought: exfoliated) skin that has a kind of shine on it. “Smooth, supple and radiant skin is supple and smooth skin,” explains Annie Gonzalez MD, a board-certified dermatologist. River Chase Dermatology In Miami, Florida. “The supple appearance that many people associate with supple skin is, in fact, partly the result of the light that bounces off the water held by the cells.” How to achieve that? There are many ways to do it, but everything from a healthy diet to a caring skin care routine can play a role. Here you can get a glimpse of the changes you can make if you need moisturized skin. Whether it’s a proven skin care regimen, how often you wash your hair, or cosmetics you’re interested in, beauty is personal. That’s why a diverse group of writers, educators, and other professionals share tips on everything from changing product uses to sheet masks that best suit your individual needs. We only recommend what you really like, so if you find a shop link to a particular product or brand, know that it has been thoroughly investigated by our team.

Gonzales explains that your skin care routine can be very helpful in promoting moisturized skin. “You need to hydrate, remove dead skin cells, promote cell turnover, nourish your skin with antioxidants and vitamins, and use sunscreen to protect your skin from damage.” Below are four steps to level up your skin care routine for shiny, tear-wet skin: cleanse This is an important step in maintaining or achieving healthy skin, “says Gonzales. She recommends avoiding the harsh cleansers that dry the skin and instead reach for something that contains calming ingredients. try it Grossier Milky Jelly Cleanser.. If you believe in over 3,000 reviews, users will love this product for its creamy, non-drying texture. It contains rose water and comfrey root extract and is an essential cleanser for dry and sensitive skin, the reviewer said. Exfoliating This is a key part of the cleansing process, Gonzales said. “Exfoliation, whether chemical or physical, removes a layer of dead skin cells and promotes new cells in place for a smoother, brighter appearance.” Physical exfoliation is effective, but it can be error-prone because some people have tight skin. “Physical exfoliation is usually done using soft hair tools, microbeads, or other abrasives in cleansing solutions,” she says. Chemical stripping involves the use of the following chemicals: Alpha hydroxy acid (AHA)

Beta hydroxy acid (BHA)

Polyhydroxy acid (PHA) Gonzales recommends looking for the following products: Salicylic acid (BHA)

Citric acid (AHA)

Glycolic acid (another AHA) Do you have sensitive skin? Stick to PHA. These are milder and do not penetrate your skin as deeply as the corresponding ones. Moisturizing There is a difference between moisturizing the skin and moisturizing the skin. “Moisturizers contain water, but moisturizers that hydrate the skin attract several times the weight of cells in the water,” Gonzales explains. This is important to know if your skin is dull, dry or damaged and you are applying a moisturizer. Moisturizers alone may not produce the desired results. Use a moisturizer such as glycerin to get a moist look. hyaluronic acid.. “These are usually provided in the form of serum, but they can also appear in products that try to fill the hybrid slot between serum and moisturizer,” Gonzales says.Try budget-friendly options such as: INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid.. Gentle, fragrance-free moisturizers can also trap moisture. Like cleansers, Gonzales recommends looking for soothing ingredients such as milk and chamomile. The user Eminence Organic Skin Care Calms Skin Chamomile Moisturizer Because of its ability to relieve redness. Many say it’s almost like a spa to use it. Add Vitamin C According to Gonzales, Vitamin C is another ingredient that can help you find it in skin care products when it comes to promoting rough skin. In addition to promoting cell turnover, she adds, “it helps to lighten the skin, stabilize uneven skin tone, and at the same time neutralize free radicals.”

The ingredients you apply to your face are very helpful in promoting clear, tear-wet skin, but you can achieve the same result by making some lifestyle changes. Follow a healthy diet Continue hydration Hydration is an important aspect of overall health. But it’s also an important part of skin health — and how healthy your skin looks. In fact, 2018 review It suggests that your skin does not look drier and rougher when your body is properly hydrated — if you do, it will be more moisturized. 1 2007 survey Drinking 9.5 cups (or 2.25 liters) of water per day for a month has even been found to change both skin density and thickness, making the skin look healthier. Another little Survey It has been suggested that drinking just two cups of water increases blood flow to the skin and helps with a more supple appearance. The amount of water required varies from person to person. But in general, Clear pale urine It’s a good sign that you are hydrating. You also need to pay attention to clues about thirst. Try healthy fat A 2014 study We have discovered that what you eat may affect how your skin looks. And when it comes to moisturized skin, good fat is a good place to start. In fact, omega-3 fatty acids Keeps skin thick and moist..You may notice that you are short of omega 3 Dry skin .. One of the fatty foods to fill: avocado. A 2010 study Of the 716 people, high intakes of healthy fats in fruits were found to lead to young and supple skin. Other options with a lot of omega 3: mackerel

Salmon

Oyster

Flax seeds

Walnut Stock up on antioxidants the study High levels of antioxidants in certain foods, such as berries, have also been found to affect skin health. There are also a lot of berries Vitamin C , Helps produce collagen. Collagen is a protein that helps keep your skin healthy and healthy. Of course, what you drink is also important. In addition to the importance of hydration, green tea catechin (antioxidant) Found Improves skin moisture, elasticity and thickness. Easy to go with sugar Sugar has a negative effect on the skin. For example, the same 2014 study above found that foods with a high glycemic index could be rapidly absorbed by the body, resulting in higher blood sugar and insulin levels. Foods with a high glycemic index include: White bread

White rice

soda

French fries Insulin and IGF-1 have been shown to increase the amount of sebum (an oily waxy substance produced by the glands) that the body produces. They have also been shown to stimulate the synthesis of a hormone called androgens in the body. Both play a role in acne production. further, 2020 research We have found that a traditional Western diet rich in fat and sugar can lead to certain inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis. Of course, this does not mean that you have to give up sugar altogether. However, it is important to consume it in moderation. Restrict smoking Certain habits have consequences, just as a healthy lifestyle plays a role in healthy skin. In particular, smoking Nicotine can narrow blood vessels, which adversely affects skin health. Reduce flow Of oxygen and nutrients to the cells of your skin. small Survey Of the 28 smokers and 24 nonsmokers, smoking was found to adversely affect multiple skin properties, including skin thickness, elasticity, and the appearance of wrinkles. Prioritize sleep Cosmetological rest is really important — and if you don’t sleep well, your skin may show just as much. A 2017 studyFor example, when people were sleep deprived for only two days, they found that they were less attractive, less healthy, and seemed sleepier than those who slept well. And over time, this can have a negative impact on both your appearance and your skin’s health. the study Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with increased signs of aging, reduced skin barriers, and reduced satisfaction with the appearance of the skin. Try to reduce stress Stress pervades every aspect of your health, and your skin health is no exception. In fact, stress has many effects on the skin, the study Find: From Contribution Acne that worsens the condition of the skin , Like psoriasis and contact dermatitis. When you are stressed, your body accelerates the production of the stress hormone cortisol. This affects how much oil your body releases from the sebaceous glands. Excessive oil production can lead to acne. A 2017 study High levels of stress have been associated with severe acne. Another way stress can affect skin health involves an outer layer of skin called the stratum corneum. This layer plays a role in hydrating the skin. A 2014 review Studies have shown that stress can impair the barrier function of its outer layer, which can limit its ability to retain water (contributes to dry skin).