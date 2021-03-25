Three commonly used antiviral drugs that are potentially effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 replication





An international team of researchers found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro to prevent replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. discovered. The study also emphasizes the need to test compounds against multiple cell lines to rule out false-negative results. A team of researchers from North Carolina State University and Collaborations Pharmaceuticals examined three antiviral drugs that have been shown to be effective against Ebola and Marburg viruses: tyrolone, quinacrine, and pyronalidine. “We were looking for a compound that could block the virus from entering cells,” said Ana Puhl, senior scientist and co-author of the study at Collaborations Pharmaceuticals. “We chose these compounds because we know that other antiviral drugs that work well against Ebola are also effective inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2.” The compounds were tested in vitro against SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold virus (HCoV 229E) and mouse hepatitis virus (MHV). Researchers have utilized a variety of cell lines that are potential targets for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the human body. They infected the cell lines with various viruses and then investigated how well the compounds prevented viral replication in the cells. The results are mixed and the effectiveness of the compound depends on whether it was used in a monkey-derived cell line known as the Vero cell line or a human-derived cell line. “In human-derived cell lines, we found that all three compounds functioned similarly to remdesivir, which is currently used to treat COVID-19,” said North Carolina State University’s associate professor and co-author of the study. Frank Chollre said. .. “But they had no effect on Vero cells.” When these compounds were first tested against Ebola, researchers saw similar results. They were effective in human-derived cell lines, but not in Vero cells. This is important because Vero cells are one of the standard models used in this type of test. In other words, different cell lines can respond differently to the compound. It indicates the need to test compounds in many different cell lines to rule out false negatives. “ Sean Ekins, CEO of Collaborations Pharmaceuticals and co-author of the study The next steps in the study will include testing the effectiveness of the compounds in mouse models and further work to understand how they inhibit viral replication. “One of the more interesting findings here is that not only do these compounds prevent the virus from binding to cells, but they also act on lysosomes, which can inhibit viral activity. That’s what it is, “says Puhl. “Lysosomes, which are important for normal cell function, are hijacked by the virus to enter and leave cells, so if that mechanism is disrupted, they cannot infect other cells.” “It is also interesting that these compounds are effective not only against SARS-CoV-2 but also against related ones. Coronavirus“When a new coronavirus emerges, it may give us a favorable start to treatment,” says Scholle. Source: North Carolina State University Journal reference: Pull, AC, et al. (2021) Diversion of the Ebola and Marburg virus inhibitors tyrolone, quinacrine, and pyronalidine: in vitro activity and potential mechanism for SARS-CoV-2. ACS Omega. doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.0c05996..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos