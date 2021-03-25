Doctors warn about fear of “false positive” cancer due to swollen lymph nodes in the vaccine





(WXYZ) —Swelling of the lymph nodes is a completely normal and harmless response to the vaccine. They caused some confusion during the COVID vaccination process. Especially for women. Dr. Connie Lehman, director of breast imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital, said: In Boston. On the mammogram, enlarged lymph nodes appear as white masses. This is also what doctors see when a cancerous tumor is spreading. Therefore, it was important to link the vaccine to the lymph nodes in this way to prevent what Lehman calls “false positives.” “This was previously reported at the Mammography Center, but not at the level seen with the COVID vaccine, which I believe is because the COVID vaccine produces a very strong immune response.” Unnecessary Spread the word to avoid the “fear of cancer” and the anxiety and expense of unnecessary testing. “We want to detect cancer early when it can be treated and cured, and we want patients to have additional diagnostic imaging, biopsy, and treatment when they don’t actually have cancer. I don’t want to bring it back, “says Lehman. He has authored two treatises on the relationship between vaccines and lymph nodes. “This is a normal inflammatory and healthy inflammatory response, so I want to relieve anxiety,” she said. But does this mean that women need to blow off mammogram screening to avoid confusion? Absolutely not. A simple solution may seem to recommend women to be screened 4-6 weeks after the second vaccination, but once the swelling has subsided, Lehman will schedule all women. He points out that he does not have the flexibility, time, or resources to change. And missing screening can be more harmful. In the year of the COVID pandemic, the number of mammography examinations was the lowest in the United States, and as a result, there are concerns about delays in the diagnosis of advanced breast cancer. “COVID will cause more breast cancer deaths than ever seen in the United States, which is 100 percent,” Lehman added later. “Unless we do our best to bring the woman back for a mammography examination, it is almost impossible to avoid it.” Lehman does not change the screening schedule, but makes sure that the healthcare provider knows which arm you were vaccinated against and which arm you were vaccinated against. That way you can remember this during the screening. “The message is no longer clear. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. The second message, don’t skip the screening mammogram,” she said. It is recommended that women between the ages of 50 and 74 undergo a mammogram examination every 1 to 2 years.

..





