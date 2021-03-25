Connect with us

Health

The new system ranks dangerous landfill pollutants in order of toxicity

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


With nearly 2,000 active landfills spread across the United States, most of the garbage discarded by homes and businesses is finding a way to landfills. Chemicals and toxins that accumulate in these areas can leach into soil and groundwater, and this “leach” can pose a serious danger to the environment and those living nearby.

To help environmental agencies combat the toxic threats posed by landfills, University of Missouri researchers are working with the USDA Department of Agriculture to rank the toxins present in landfills in order of toxicity and quantity. Was developed. Create a more specific and efficient plan to combat the exudate.

Exudates from landfills can cause cancer and other serious harm and are a threat whether ingested, inhaled or contacted. This is the first time a system has been created that can automatically prioritize pollutants released from landfills based on toxicity and abundance. “

Associate Research Professor, Chung-Ho Lin, University of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, MU Center for Agroforestry

This system relies on an algorithm created by Elizabeth Rogers and USDA Pathways Intern, PhD students working under the guidance of Lin at the University of Missouri. Rogers leveraged an existing system designed to prioritize chemicals in “hydraulic fracturing” wastewater and adapted it for landfill pollution.

By combining algorithms with three “toxic databases” that are referenced when analyzing samples from landfills, the system is a traditional time-consuming and costly process (identifying pollutants, their abundance and potential). Judge the harm) and make it routine. The result is a prioritization system that can rank pollutants by taking into account both the overall toxicity and prevalence at a particular site. In addition, pollutant prioritization can be easily customized based on factors and goals that may vary from site to site.

Ronald Zaresny Jr., a research plant geneticist at the USDA Department of Agriculture, who leads Rogers, collaborated with Lynn and Rogers on a study to optimize the prioritization system and explore its usefulness. For him, the ability to easily identify, quantify and rank pollutants in landfills meets very realistic needs.

Zalesny Jr. is a senior researcher on a project to use trees to purify polluted soil and landfill water. Through a natural process known as phytoremediation, poplar and willow trees help decompose, absorb, and otherwise block pollutants and the outflow of groundwater that carries them.

Zalesny Jr. states that it is important to know which pollutants are the most important targets in a particular location.

“To date, we’ve focused primarily on the most common pollutants, such as herbicides and pollutants from crude oil,” says Zalesny Jr. Mr. says. “With this prioritization tool, you basically go to polluted areas, identify top pollutants, match those pollutants with trees, and clean up the pollution in a sustainable, long-term manner. You can create a solution. “

The Zalesny Jr. project is part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative aimed at protecting the Great Lakes from environmental degradation by funding federal agencies. According to Zalesny Jr., contaminated runoff from landfills that flow into rivers and streams can eventually flow into the Great Lakes.

Rogers, who created an algorithm that can quickly classify pollutants by relative toxicity, believes that this system has another important advantage. Many landfill regulations have not been updated for decades, but new classes of pollutants continue to arrive at landfills, which is a problem for those trying to mitigate their effects. By providing scientists and researchers with up-to-date information on the potential of hundreds of pollutants, prioritization systems can help environmental agencies address these dangerous new arrivals.

“Some of the most potentially harmful compounds identified using this scheme are from antibiotics, prescription drugs, etc. and can have serious consequences for the human endocrine system,” Rogers said. Mr. says. “There were also compounds from personal care products. We know that these new classes of compounds can have a negative impact, but we don’t know much yet, so they will eventually become landfills. This system will encourage more research on their effects. “

Source:

University of Missouri, Columbia

Journal reference:

Rogers, ER, et al. (2021) A systematic approach to prioritize landfill pollutants based on toxicity: applications and opportunities. Journal of Environmental Management. doi.org/10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.112031..

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: