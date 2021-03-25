Miami-Dade police report a “significant increase” in gun violence in the Northside area this year.





Miami-Dade County, Florida – In March alone, gun violence was already on the rise in northern Miami-Dade County. Major Sean C. Brown of the Miami-Dade Police Department Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board on Wednesday. The Board of Directors includes an executive committee, a nominating committee, a quality of life committee, a criminal justice committee and a law enforcement committee. Brown, who joined the division at the age of 20, heads the MDPD Northside District Station on the West Little River.Station cover area Northwest 20th Avenue to the north, Northwest 135th Avenue to the south, Interstate 95 to the east, and the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad to the west. “Gun violence has increased significantly this year,” Brown said, adding that it was partly due to the coronavirus’s frustration with the pandemic. “I think people are just angry because of pandemic unemployment. It’s a combination of many things.” Advertising Brown reported that there were 21 shootings in January and 14 shootings in February in the northern district area. He also said there had been seven shootings in March so far. According to Brown, the ministry launched a new initiative in early February to strengthen its presence in the “hotspot area” and participate in reaching out to more communities. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended the meeting using Zoom. She said Miami-Dade County is working to improve the conditions that endanger the neighborhood. “We will also deploy a Neighboring Security Agency to address these issues more systematically,” said Levine Cava.

