Covid-19 vaccine does not mean you are still traveling abroad

Governments from Beijing to Brussels are looking to vaccine passports as a safe way to resume overseas trip Or provide Coverage to companies Close contact and large gatherings are required. However, the use of vaccination status as an escape card from social prisons remains, given all the uncertainties regarding the relative effectiveness or longevity of competing shots, especially in the face of new variants. Medical professionals say it’s a leap of trust. “Immune to Covid-19 can vary from vaccine to vaccine. You may not know it for two years because you haven’t used these vaccines for a long time,” said Birger Forsberg. Professor of International Health at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. “You can guess and create theoretical or immunological models, but as it is said, the evidence of pudding is in eating.”

Few places are as clearly tense as the European Union, which has chased the United States badly in vaccination campaigns and relies on the free movement of people as a central pillar of its existence. For the first time since World War II, the concept has been assaulted during a pandemic as countries close their borders (sometimes overnight).

European Commission in March Digital green certificate, Those who have recovered from Covid, those who recently received a negative test result, or vaccination With shots approved by the European Medicines Agency. For now, this includes only Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This is the only easy part. EU regulations allow individual member states to vaccinate themselves in an emergency. Some Eastern European countries are doing just that, nodding to shots such as Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s China Farm. The EU plan allows countries that have cleared alternative shots to grant special privileges (eg lift tests and quarantine measures) to those who have taken the same shot elsewhere. However, other EU countries do not need to extend these qualifications. It’s messing around with countries like Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban was shot by China National Pharmaceutical. “Potential Covid passports are not discriminatory against anyone,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on March 16. “All vaccines approved by national authorities in accordance with European regulations must be recognized in European Covid passports.”

Vaccine harvests approved in the United States and Europe show excellent ability to prevent mild to severe cases of Covid, but it is unclear how well they stop the infection or how long its protection lasts. is. This is one of the reasons why many healthcare professionals continue to encourage vaccinated people to follow social distance guidelines.

Promising data is emerging. According to a study in Israel, Pfizer’s shot blocked 94% of asymptomatic infections after people received a second dose. This is strong evidence that infections have been significantly reduced. Another study found that a single dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine to health care workers in the UK reduced the infection rate of others in the household by at least 30%.

However, because clinical trials were conducted at different times and places, it is difficult to compare the effectiveness of different shots. J & J Shot was tested in an explosive growth of more contagious variants, such as those first seen in South Africa. I didn’t jab Pfizer / BioNTech. Researchers are studying how well Shot works for existing variants, but it’s impossible to say how to deal with strains that emerge later. This suggests that the seal that the vaccine passport is supposed to approve of protecting a person against Covid may fade over time.

There is also the risk that countries may change the position of vaccines they consider reliable.Europe already I changed my mind many times How safe and effective AstraZeneca shots are. Such a reversal can cause headaches in people who are far from home. “What if I’m sitting in another country and the vaccine is suspended?” Says Melinda Mills, who recently co-led a report on the Royal Society’s vaccine passport. “What is an effective vaccine? It is a moving target.”

In the near future, these questions won’t apply to many people just because they didn’t receive a Covid shot. This is certainly true for most children around the world. This raises the question of whether a vaccine passport makes sense for a family trip in the short term.

Therefore, the EU includes testing and proof that it has already recovered from Covid as two other ways to enjoy the benefits of the proposed passport. Still, these are also incomplete ways to show that someone will not touch the new infected cluster. The pandemic is more than a year old, but there are more and more documented cases of people being re-infected. This is an increasing threat as the number of variants increases. And while requiring people to appear at the border with the most recent negative Covid test is certainly a useful step, it’s not absolutely certain. Many European countries needed such tests when they relaxed border restrictions last year, yet it turned out that travel was the driving force behind the surge in cases experienced in late summer and fall.

“Working on the vaccine passport challenge is like peeling an onion,” said Howard Koh, a professor of public health at Harvard University, who was Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services under President Obama. I will. “There are many layers that you don’t necessarily consider when you start thinking about a problem. Many unintended consequences can occur.” — With Zoltan Simon

