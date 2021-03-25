March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month | Local News





Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. However, it is also one of the easiest to detect and one of the most treatable forms of cancer. In fact, early detection can even prevent colorectal cancer. Colon cancer begins with the formation of small polyps in the large intestine (colon). Over time, polyps can become cancerous. A gastroenterologist will perform a colonoscopy to determine if there are polyps. Colon endoscopy is a gold standard screening for colorectal cancer. It is generally recommended that men and women undergo their first colonoscopy at the age of 50, but recently some national organizations have reduced the recommended age to 45. Recommended for individuals with certain risk factors, such as a family history of colon cancer. The screening begins at a young age. David Novak of the ACMC Gastroenterologist Center said: “Surveys show that men are on average about 30-40% more likely to develop colorectal polyps on the first screening, and women are more likely to have 20-30% colonoscopy on the first screening. Yes, it doesn’t mean that polyps are cancerous, but we know that polyps can become cancerous over time. “ Novak said that if no polyps are found and the patient is not at high risk for cancer, the interval between colonoscopy is 10 years. Colon endoscopy is an outpatient procedure in which a gastroenterologist inserts a colonoscope, a thin flexible tube with a camera, and a light at the end. Colon endoscopy provides the doctor with a view of the entire colon. If polyps are found, they can be removed during colonoscopy. David Weinerman of the ACMC Gastroenterologist Center said risk factors for colon cancer fall into two categories: controllable and uncontrollable. “A healthy lifestyle definitely affects a person’s risk of colon cancer,” he said. “You can reduce that risk by losing weight, exercising, reducing lean and processed meats, limiting alcohol, and quitting smoking.” Risk factors for uncontrolled colon cancer are a history of inflammatory bowel disease, a family history of colon cancer or colorectal polyps, type 2 diabetes, or racial and ethnic background. Symptoms of colorectal cancer include rectal bleeding, severe constipation, diarrhea, altered stool shape, or unexplained weight loss. Cancerous polyps are prone to bleeding, reduce blood cell counts, and can cause shortness of breath and lightheadedness. Treatment of colorectal cancer includes drug therapy, surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. “Colonoscopy saves lives. Early-stage colon cancer is often curable. It is estimated that up to 85% of colorectal cancers can be prevented if everyone who should be screened is actually screened. It has been done, “says Novak. If you are over 50 years old, or if you have other risk factors, talk to your GP about colonoscopy or call ACMC’s Gastroenterological Health Center (440-998-0322) to make an appointment. give me.

