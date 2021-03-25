Health officials are working on the side effects of the vaccine

Laredo, Texas (KGNS)-If you experience side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, you are not alone.

In fact, the CDC advises that it is normal.

Fatigue, headache, and arm pain are some of the side effects that people can expect after vaccination with COVID-19.

Dr. Victor Trevino, Laredo’s health authority, says it usually doesn’t have to be a concern.

“These side effects are a normal sign that your body is strengthening protection and should disappear within a few days.”

According to the CDC, common side effects include pain, redness, and swelling in the arm shot by someone.

Fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, chills, fever, and nausea can also occur throughout the rest of the body.

Some people in Laredo shared their experiences on Facebook, one said their bones hurt and couldn’t walk, and another said their headaches were terrible and stinging. I said I felt it.

Both the CDC and Dr. Trevino say the symptoms should go away within a few days, but one said he was ill for two weeks.

“The risk of vaccines isn’t really a concern,” Trevino said. “The advantage of vaccines is that we really have to see.”

On the other hand, some people have few or no side effects.

Anna Liza Meza, who lives in Laredo, has been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. She says her degree of symptom was arm pain.

“It was tolerable and what I thought was worth it. It gave me peace of mind, especially the parents I live with.”

Meza says the actual process of taking a shot was painless.

“I felt really good just knowing that I was protected. It was like a superpower to get the vaccine, and it was really nice to know that I got it. “

For those who are trying to get the vaccine, Dr. Trebino said:

“I usually give it to patients and people who say,’I don’t want a vaccine because I may feel sick.’ I give them a choice: either a vaccine or an illness, so make your choice. “

Side effects can occur regardless of which brand of vaccine you are vaccinated against.

If you have any concerns, please contact your healthcare provider.

Dr. Trebino says over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen can relieve headaches after vaccination, but they may respond to the vaccine and should not be taken before.

He also recommends drinking plenty of water.

Copyright 2021K GNS. all rights reserved.