Health
Health officials are working on the side effects of the vaccine
Laredo, Texas (KGNS)-If you experience side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, you are not alone.
In fact, the CDC advises that it is normal.
Fatigue, headache, and arm pain are some of the side effects that people can expect after vaccination with COVID-19.
Dr. Victor Trevino, Laredo’s health authority, says it usually doesn’t have to be a concern.
“These side effects are a normal sign that your body is strengthening protection and should disappear within a few days.”
According to the CDC, common side effects include pain, redness, and swelling in the arm shot by someone.
Fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, chills, fever, and nausea can also occur throughout the rest of the body.
Some people in Laredo shared their experiences on Facebook, one said their bones hurt and couldn’t walk, and another said their headaches were terrible and stinging. I said I felt it.
Both the CDC and Dr. Trevino say the symptoms should go away within a few days, but one said he was ill for two weeks.
“The risk of vaccines isn’t really a concern,” Trevino said. “The advantage of vaccines is that we really have to see.”
On the other hand, some people have few or no side effects.
Anna Liza Meza, who lives in Laredo, has been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. She says her degree of symptom was arm pain.
“It was tolerable and what I thought was worth it. It gave me peace of mind, especially the parents I live with.”
Meza says the actual process of taking a shot was painless.
“I felt really good just knowing that I was protected. It was like a superpower to get the vaccine, and it was really nice to know that I got it. “
For those who are trying to get the vaccine, Dr. Trebino said:
“I usually give it to patients and people who say,’I don’t want a vaccine because I may feel sick.’ I give them a choice: either a vaccine or an illness, so make your choice. “
Side effects can occur regardless of which brand of vaccine you are vaccinated against.
If you have any concerns, please contact your healthcare provider.
Dr. Trebino says over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen can relieve headaches after vaccination, but they may respond to the vaccine and should not be taken before.
He also recommends drinking plenty of water.
Copyright 2021K GNS. all rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]